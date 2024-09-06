Engle Lane Theater in Streator set to host ‘Four Old Broads’

Engle Lane Theater in Streator is getting ready to host a set of performances for the comedy play “Four Old Broads.” The show starts with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and continues with shows at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, through Friday, Sept. 13. (Photo Provided by Engle Lane Theater)

Engle Lane Theater has hosted six different shows this year and all have been musicals, with “Four Old Broads” being the only non-musical performance, Director Ellen Marincic said.

Marinic has directed multiple productions in La Salle and this is her first time directing at Engle Lane. She emphasized the quality of the theater’s facilities and how they have supported both her and the cast in their preparation.

“They have a fabulous facility,” she said. “Because they have different rehearsal spaces, it allows for multiple productions to be working in the wings.”

Marinic said she and the cast have been rehearsing for the past two months, and one of the most rewarding aspects has been watching the cast members grow into their characters as they prepare.

“As rehearsals go on, you start to see them really blossom and become that character, putting their own flavor on it,” Marinic said. “By the time the curtain opens up, it’s really just their show and my job is done at that point.”

General admission tickets for the show went on sale Aug. 27, and box office tickets were available starting Sept. 2. Sunday’s matinee is sold out, but tickets for the weekday performances are still available.

To buy tickets and for more information, visit Engle Lane Theater’s website or follow its Facebook page.