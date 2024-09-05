Paramount Theatre musical goes ‘The Full Monty’ on Aurora stage

In "The Full Monty," Horse (Bernard Dotson, foreground) auditions for a male strip show starring fellow unemployed steelworkers. In back, from left, are Jerry's son Nathan (Will Daly, alternating with Ellis Myers), Jerry (Ben Mayne), Dave (Jared David Michael Grant), Harold (Jackson Evans) and Malcolm (Adam Fane). It’s playing through Oct. 6 at Paramount Theatre in Aurora. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

“The Full Monty” is the season opener for the Paramount Theatre’s 13th Broadway Series in Aurora. The uplifting musical, a 10-time Tony Award nominee, is another definite hit for Paramount’s Jeff Award-winning Director Jim Corti and Associate Director Creg Sclavi. To go “full monty” means to go all the way, and that’s exactly what Sclavi and Corti, Paramount’s artistic director, do in this high-value production.

They are backed by an expert collaborative team. The era-appropriate costumes by Izumi Inaba and the realistic wigs, hair and makeup by Katie Cordts are perfect illustrations of the characters. The creative scenic design by Michelle Lilly (especially the bridge and Lake Erie backdrop) works on that cavernous stage. I also marvel at the cast and stage hands who move pieces and props in and out so quickly and seamlessly. Heather Gilbert’s lighting design complements it all.

Tor Campbell’s choreography is powerful and visually pleasing. Campbell is making his Paramount debut and, hopefully, will be back. And once again, casting director Trent Stork has found the right actors who fit their roles perfectly.

David Yazbek’s original score highlights themes ranging from self-worth – “Scrap” (“I want to understand how I got to be a loser, I used to be a man”); to a wife’s love for her husband – “Life With Harold”; and even basketball – “Michael Jordan’s Ball.” The 16 songs are delightfully and flawlessly played in the full original orchestration by the 13-piece live orchestra conducted by Jeff Award-winning Musical Director Kory Danielson.

Two particularly beautiful songs are “You Walk With Me” and “Breeze Off The River.” There is also a comedic song about suicide that the audience loved, but I didn’t, titled “Big-Ass Rock.”

Based on the 1997 British cinematic hit, the book for the play is by Terrence McNally.

Paramount Theatre in Aurora has gone "The Full Monty" to launch its 13th Broadway Series. The musical about unemployed steelworkers who perform a one-night-only male strip show features Adam Fane (from left) as Malcolm, Diego Vazquez Gomez as Ethan, Ben Mayne as Jerry, Jared David Michael Grant as Dave, Bernard Dotson as Horse and Jackson Evans as Harold. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The plot is probably familiar. Six unemployed Buffalo, New York, steelworkers, needing to pay their mortgages and provide for their families, decide to present a one-night-only strip act at a local club after seeing their wives’ enthusiasm and payment of $50 per ticket for a touring group of Chippendales. (Kudos to Donovan Hoffer in the strong opening number as the Chippendale stripper; Hoffer combines comedy, great dancing and gymnastics.)

As the six men prepare for their own act, they work through their fears and anxieties, and find strength in their friendships and relationships. The themes of courage, resilience and what it is to be a man and a good father are prevalent.

This is a large, stellar cast that never lets up. With multiple talents, they are energetic and vivacious, and all can sing, dance and act.

Ben Mayne plays a Buffalo, New York, steelworker turned male stripper, Jerry Lukowski, in "The Full Monty," playing through Oct. 6 at Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

Ben Mayne is Jerry Lukowski. Mayne portrays Lukowski as the frustrated, fed-up, divorced man who loves his son, Nathan, and who has been unemployed for 18 months. I believe him. He also has a great set of vocal pipes, as evidenced in “Man” and “Breeze Off The River.” Mayne is a vulnerable and engaging actor.

Jared David Michael Grant is Dave Bukatinsky, Jerry’s best friend. Grant’s Dave is good-natured and sweet; he has weight issues that cause insecurity, but his character laughs at “Wheel of Fortune” and deeply loves his wife. Grant beautifully plays those self-esteem issues, and is a charismatic actor.

Grant and Mayne have a wonderful chemistry, as evidenced by strong, touching scenes and the humor of their antics and determination in putting their striptease scheme together.

Bernard Dotson as the arthritic and still attractive Noah “Horse” T. Simmons is the show’s scene-stealer, and he can jerk, bump, twist, stomp and do the funky chicken with aplomb; he is also the master of deadpan comedy. You want him onstage all the time.

Adam Fane’s Malcolm is every bit the lonely man with self-esteem issues and a dying mother; Diego Vazquez Gomez’s Ethan is the clumsy optimist who can’t dance or sing, but possesses a definite “asset.” He also tries constantly to emulate Donald O’Connor’s “Singing in the Rain” wall flip. Both Fane and Gomez tug at your heart.

Harold (aka Horrible Harold) is the former factory boss and so-called “I have a degree” professional of the six. As played by Jackson Evans, he makes Harold likable, and an upstanding upper-class male who hides his joblessness from his wife and is drowning in debt. I liked his transition to confidence and honesty.

Liz Pazik delivers an enjoyable and whimsical portrayal of the showbiz, piano-playing veteran Jeanette. She smokes, and, in a gruff voice, constantly reminds us of the big names of the past and her eight marriages. She gets her own big number.

The part of Jerry’s son Nathan is shared by Will Daly and Ellis Myers. Nathan is a likable, tough kid who loves his dad. He’s the smart one – he comes up with the name Hot Metal for the act. I wouldn’t mind having him in my corner anytime!

Alanna Chavez (from left), Abby C. Smith, Veronica Garza and Lydia Burke check their look in the ladies room before checking out six unemployed steelworkers ready to do "The Full Monty." (Photo provided by Liz Lauren)

The wives are superbly portrayed by Veronica Garza (an effervescent Georgie), Ann Delaney (the $80 night cream, $100 haircut Vicki), and Rebecca Hurd (the hard-working, tough ex-wife Pam). All dynamic actresses, they make you understand hope, survival and their relationship situations, helping to make “The Full Monty” a personal and emotional story.

The supporting ensemble also deserves recognition: David Moreland, Caron Buinis, Matt Thinnes, David Stobbe, Alanna Chavez, Abby C. Smith, Lydia Burke, Lee Palmer, Evan C. Dolan, Tiyanna Gentry and Kevin Kuska.

“The Full Monty” is probably best described as a stage play that includes music that reflects the characters and their situations. It captures the spirit of the 1990s, and an era of closings, consolidations and layoffs. If you want “the naked truth,” you should go see Paramount’s “The Full Monty” – these are the bare facts!

(Play contains adult content and language.)

