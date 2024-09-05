‘Cruel Canvas’ exhibit explores abstract art with emotion, themes of transformation

“Cruel Canvas” by local artist Matt Jesiolowski runs from Sept. 14-27, with a free opening reception from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 14. (Photo by Christine Nordstrom)

The newest exhibit at the Strange and Unusual Gallery in downtown Joliet will take audiences on a subconscious journey through themes of transformation and human connection in an immersive experience.

“Cruel Canvas” by local artist Matt Jesiolowski runs from Sept. 14-27, with a free opening reception from 4-9 p.m. Sept. 14.

“Cruel Canvas” marks Jesiolowski’s second solo show at the gallery, following the overwhelming success of his February 2023 exhibition, “Wholly & Haunted.” Jesiolowski’s unique approach, blending abstract artistry with layers of emotion and personal experience, has solidified his place as a staple in the gallery’s offerings.

This captivating showcase will highlight Jesiolowski’s transformative and abstract works.

“During the Covid pandemic, I began painting daily on large sheets of paper, exploring new mediums and processes,” he said in a news release from the gallery. “Over time, I challenged myself by breaking down these works, repurposing them into something new and unexpected. My work in this collection is an expression of color, abstraction and dreamlike experiences — often influenced by my vivid flying dreams. Through this show, I aim to invite viewers into a world of interaction, storytelling and joy.”

The collection delves into themes of transformation, repurposing and human connection, with each piece evoking a sense of energy and movement. The immersive exhibition is not only an invitation to view art ,but to experience it.

The Strange and Unusual Gallery invites art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public to join in this immersive experience. “Cruel Canvas” offers an opportunity to engage with abstract art that challenges conventional boundaries and opens up new dimensions of creative expression, according to the release.

For more information, go to The Strange and Unusual Gallery’s Facebook page or website.

The Strange and Unusual Gallery is located at 34 W. Clinton St. in the heart of downtown Joliet.