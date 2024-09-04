Galena proves perfect fall getaway destination

Galena, located in far northwest Illinois, is always a wonderful place to visit anytime of the year, but autumn brings out the best in this charming, historic town. From traditional fall festivals to the beauty of nearby state parks, Galena is the perfect destination for a weekend getaway to enjoy the cool, crisp weather and celebrate the season.

More than 125 storefronts line downtown Galena, home to numerous special events and attractions. (Photo provided by Galena Country Tourism) (Photo provided by Galena Country Tourism)

30th Annual Cemetery Walk – Sept. 14-15

The Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society sponsors the event, featuring performers who explore the lives of early settlers in the area.

Performers in the Cemetery Walk reveal the settlers’ rugged lives, sharing stories of prosperity and the challenges of intersecting cultures, politics, war and slavery. The event runs from 1-4:30 p.m. at Old City Cemetery near Dodge Street in Galena. Tickets cost $20 per person. galenahistory.org/event/cemetery-walk

Galena Cellars 14th Annual Fall Harvest & Art Festival – Sept. 28

Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery plays host to the fall event offering a full day of activities for all ages. The beloved grape stomp returns, as does live music, pumpkin painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, local artists and more. Live entertainment will continue all afternoon, and food trucks will be on hand to keep bellies full. Wines will be available for purchase. Admission is free, but tickets to participate in the adult grape stomp at 2:30 p.m. cost $10. The kids stomp is at 2 p.m., and is free for ages 12 and younger. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. galenacellars.com/event/14th-annual-fall-harvest-festival

17th Annual Galena Oktoberfest – Oct. 5

Depot Park is the place to be the first Saturday in October for the Galena Oktoberfest, with live polka music, wiener dog racing, polka dancing lessons, contests and plenty of German food and beer! The event kicks off with a cannon blast at noon and the tapping of the keg. Children can decorate pumpkins and play games. All food and beer will be available with tickets, which cost $1 each. The popular Beer Stein Endurance contest, where competitors hold a 16-ounce beer mug with a straight arm as long as possible, offers both men’s and women’s contests. A bean bag tournament also tests competitors. galenalions.org/galena-oktoberfest

Galena Country Fair – Oct. 12-13

More than 100 vendors, crafters and artisans will be on hand in Galena’s Grant Park for the fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets aren’t required, but there is a $3 suggested donation at the entrance. Original, handmade items of home decor, seasonal wares, clothing, toys, jewelry, photography, gifts and more will be available for purchase. Live music will entertain guests throughout the day, and children can enjoy the activities area. The wine garden will offer wine from Galena Cellars, as well as craft beer. Food choices include charcuterie plates from Gazebo Garden, along with brats, hot dogs, pork chop sandwiches and more in the Vittle House, and grab-and-go items. galenacountryfair.com

44th Annual Halloween Parade & Festival – Oct. 26

Ghouls, ghosts, goblins – as well as marching bands, hot air balloons and spectacular floats – will take over Galena’s Main Street for the largest Halloween parade in the area! The parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Galena Area Chamber of Commerce. Shuttles will be available to bring guests from parking areas to Main Street. galenachamber.com

Apple River Canyon State Park

If you’re hoping to avoid the crowds and enjoy a serene weekend in nature among the beautiful fall colors, check out nearby Apple Canyon State Park. The area was formed by the Apple River, and has limestone bluffs, deep ravines, springs, streams and, of course, a canyon. The park offers camping, hiking and fishing. dnr.illinois.gov/parks/park.applerivercanyon.html

Horseshoe Mound Preserve

Marvel at the gorgeous vistas at this 200-acre park, which has a gathering area, viewing scopes and scenic outlooks. The hiking trails throughout the area offer views of Galena, as well as distant views of Dubuque, Iowa, the Mississippi River and southern Wisconsin. jdcf.org/our-preserves/horseshoe-moun