5 Things to Do: Run a half-marathon in Crystal Lake, go to a car show in Woodstock

Two things to do this weekend:

Run a half-marathon: Join in on the fifth annual Crystal Lake Half Marathon and 12K starting at 7:30 a.m. Sunday at Crystal Lake Main Beach, 300 Lakeshore Drive. The route will take runners throughout iconic Crystal Lake locations including Lippold Park, the Dole Mansion and the downtown area. Stop by Crystal Lake Brewing for a post-race party with food, drinks and awards. Registration is $90 for the half-marathon and $80 for the 12K. Check out more details on the Crystal Lake Half Marathon and register here: facebook.com/clhalfmarathon.

Check out cars: Connect with fellow car enthusiasts at the Midwest United Car Show presented by Cars and Culture from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock, 11900 Country Club Road. Check out more than 500 cars from 12 Midwestern states, from vintage classics to cutting-edge modern models. Enjoy food, music, vendors, giveaways, activities and raffle prizes. The Best in Show prize winner will receive $1,500. Tickets range from $30 to $55. Find more details about the Midwest United Car Show and buy tickets here: carsandculture.org/events.

Two things to do this month:

RISE Up Music Festival: The RISE Up Music Festival will be Sept. 12 to 14 at Petersen Park in McHenry, 4300 Peterson Park Road. The weekend festival will be packed with live country and rock music, including performances by Old Dominion, Dirty Heads, Sublime with Rome and Chris Young. Proceeds from the 2024 festival will go toward making a McHenry park compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. More information can be found at the RISE Up Music Festival website: riseupmchenry.com.

Cary Main Street Fest: The Cary Main Street Fest will be Sept. 28 and 29 at 111 W. Main St. in downtown Cary. Enjoy a weekend of live music, food, vendors, games and crafts at the free-admission event. Activities include trivia, a craft brew festival, a bags tournament and a farmers market. Live music performances include Tennessee Whiskey Band and Boy Band Review. Further details about Cary Main Street Fest can be found here: facebook.com/carymainstfest.

One thing to do this season:

Fall ski jump tournament: The Norge Ski Club will host its annual Jumptober Fest on Oct. 5 and 6 at the ski jump, 100 Ski Hill Road, Fox River Grove. Watch athletes take flight on the 40- and 70-foot jumps and compete against the best ski jumpers in the country. Enjoy grilled food and beverages from Wild Onion Brewery and Miller Brewing. Buttons to enter the event are $20. Find more information on the Norge Ski Club’s Jumptober Fest here: norgeskiclub.org.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.