New Portillo’s cake and Yelp’s top Midwestern pizza includes St. Charles restaurant

Portillo’s is adding their first new cake offering in over 20 years with the Salted Caramel Spice Cake. And Yelp has ranked the top 100 pizza spots in the Midwest, including a St. Charles restaurant.

New Portillo’s cake

Step aside, beloved chocolate. Portillo’s is adding their first new cake offering in over 20 years with the Salted Caramel Spice Cake.

Available for a limited time, the new seasonal dessert features two layers of moist spice cake iced with salted caramel frosting. It can be ordered by the slice, whole or as a cake shake.

To highlight the new offering, guests can get a $1 slice of the cake during the month of September.

Suburbs represent in Yelp’s top 100 pizza joints

When it comes to pizza in the Midwest, you’d expect the Chicago area to be well-represented. A recent Yelp Top 100 list with pizzas from a dozen states listed 16 Illinois restaurants, nine of which were from the suburbs and five from Chicago.

DoughDaddy’s Pizza in Westmont was the top ranked suburban pizzeria, coming in at No. 9. Other suburban spots on the list include Pomodoro E Mozzarella in St. Charles (33), Gianorio’s Pizza in Winfield (40), DeSalvo’s Pizza in Evanston (54), Nature’s Best Cafe in Naperville (58), Sal’s Pizza Company in Algonquin (61), Pie Life Pizzeria in Glen Ellyn (67), Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria in Schaumburg (70) and Elio Pizza On Fire in Addison (73).

The Maghertita artisan-style pizza served at Pomodoro E Mozzarella, 1850 W. Main St., St. Charles, is made with fresh mozzarella, tomato and fresh basil. (By Nicole Weskerna – nweskerna@shawmedia.com)

Pequod’s Pizza was the top-ranked Chicago spot at No. 3. The No. 1 spot went to Loui’s Pizza in Hazel Park, Michigan. Businesses were ranked by rating and review volume.

Dinner about a show

Theater enthusiasts can enjoy a themed dinner before attending the Marriott Theatre’s production of “1776″ in Lincolnshire. Three Embers restaurant, next door to the theater, is offering a prix fixe menu curated to complement the show, capturing the essence of early American cuisine.

The $49 per person meal includes options like Abigail Adams Corn Chowder, Liberty Broiled Sea Bass, Congressional Grilled Chicken, T Jefferson Sweet and Sour Chickpeas, and Declaration of Independence (red, white and berry mousse cake consisting of red velvet cake and berry cream cheese mousse).

The menu can be enjoyed during the show’s run from Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Oct. 13.

