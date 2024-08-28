Jazz Fest returns to St. Charles in September

Grammy-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano, who played with the Elgin Community College Jazz Band as an ECC student in 1999, will perform during the 2024 St. Charles Jazz Weekend. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

St. Charles will be alive with the sound of jazz music Sept. 12-15.

The 2024 St. Charles Jazz Weekend showcases and highlights live jazz music from numerous soloists, ensembles and big bands. Some of the 21 venues that will host 45 performances include Moonlight Theatre, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Hunt House Creative Arts Center, Arcada Theatre, The Office Dining & Spirits, The House Pub, Coroco Coffee and the 1st Street Plaza.

Some of the highlights include Grammy-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano, who will be playing at the Filling Station Pub & Grill on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., and the House Pub on Friday, Sept. 13 and Saturday, Sept. 14 at 9:30 p.m.. Also on Saturday, Sept. 14., attendees can experience the renowned Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Arcada Theatre from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., and on Sunday, Sept. 15., the Diego Rodriguez Big Band will be performing live on the 1st Street Plaza.

The music begins at noon most days and continues into the evening, allowing guests to visit multiple venues each day. Other performers include Harry Tonchev Trio, The Jimmy Farace Quartet, Tina Jenkins Crawley, Glenn Miller Orchestra, John Wesley Band and many more.

“We are thrilled to see the growth of this event, featuring more performances than ever before,” said Jenna Sawicki, executive director of the St. Charles Business Alliance. “I hope everyone has the chance to come out to experience the very talented artists and to enjoy the exceptional local businesses in this city.”

Guests who participate in the Jazz Weekend Check-In Challenge can win dinner and a show, valued at $200. Download the Travel St. Charles app and find the “challenges” tab once the weekend begins. Make sure to check into each venue you visit throughout Jazz Weekend by hitting the “check in” button on the app. Guests will be entered to win the gift card to a local theatre and a gift card for dinner for a total of three check-ins throughout the weekend. Winners will be notified via email on Sept. 16.

Many performances are free, but others require a ticket. See the music schedule at https://www.stcjazzweekend.com/musicschedule for a complete lineup.