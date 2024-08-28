5 Things to Do in Will County: Concerts on the Hill season finale

The Joliet American Legion Band, under the direction of Mike Fiske, performs at Joliet's Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park in a past summer Concert on the Hill. The Joliet American Legion Band, along with Joliet Township High School Orchestra & Central Band, will perform Thursday at the 2024 season finale of "Concerts on the Hill." (Provided by Joliet Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park )

1. 56th Frankfort Fall Festival: Through Monday, Frankfort. Carnival, parade, food, artisans. For more information and a complete list of scheduled events, visit frankfortchamber.com.

2. Concerts on the Hill: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Season finale. Featured artists: Joliet Township High School Orchestra & Central Band and Joliet America Legion Band. Free outdoor concert. Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions and cash bar available. Picnic baskets welcome. For more information, call 815-724-3761 or visit bicentennialpark.org.

3. Woods Walk: The 22nd annual Woods Walk challenge begins Sunday and runs through Nov. 30. Experience 10 beautiful Will County trails during their changing seasons and fall splendor. Free, all ages. Registration not required. Deadline to submit a completed travel log is Sunday, Dec. 8. For trail times, locations and more information, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

4. Sweets & Savory Crawl: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Lockport. Self-guided culinary tour of 15 Lockport restaurants, 2024 commemorative T-shirt, photo scavenger hunt. Tickets are $30 a person or $25 a person for groups of six or more. To buy tickets and for more information, visit universe.com/sweetsavory24 and cityoflockport.net/sweetsavory.

5. Steel and Stone Spooky 5K: 8 a.m. Oct. 6, Joliet. This chip-timed race starts in downtown Joliet and runs through the Joliet Iron Works Historic Site. Walkers and runners may participate. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Halloween costume. Hosted by the Joliet City Center Partnership. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Joliet Central High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society. To register and for more information, visit jolietccp.com/events.

