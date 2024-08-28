5 Things to Do: Autumn Fair, Festival of the Vine and more in Kane County

Madilyn Kobar, 5, picks out a pumpkin during the Geneva Park District Foundation's annual Autumn Fair in 2021. Brimming with events, the Autumn Fair returns from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. (Brian Hill/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Here are five things to do in Kane County:

1. Kane County Flea Market: From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, the monthly Kane County Flea Market will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. More than 600 dealers will sell refurbished furniture, holiday decorations, sports collectibles, antiques and more. The flea market is held on the first Sunday of the month and the preceding Saturday. For more information, visit kanecountyfleamarket.com.

2. Cougars vs. Redhawks: The Kane County Cougars will face the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and there will be a pre-game concert by Wild Daisy, an appearance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act, a post-game fireworks show, a post-game run of the bases sponsored by Sonic Drive-In and the opportunity to get post-game autographs in the Team Store. Ticket prices range from $5 to $17, depending on seating. For more information, visit kccougars.com/public-events/cougars-vs-redhawks-090124.

3. Festival of the Vine: Geneva’s Festival of the Vine will be celebrated Friday to Sunday, Sept. 6 to 8, on James Street between South Fourth and Fifth streets. Geneva restaurants will serve specialties under a tent at the Flavor Fare. The event also highlights live music, wine tastings, an arts and crafts show at South Third and Campbell streets, horse-drawn carriage rides and dinner events around downtown Geneva, with a ticketed chocolate and wine pairing at All Chocolate Kitchen. For more information, visit genevachamber.com/events/festival-of-the-vine.

4. Pints by the Pond: From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Pints by the Pond, a craft beer festival, will be at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Featured will be 17 local breweries serving beer, as well as food trucks and live music. There will be 1 p.m. early entry for VIP ticket holders. The event is for ages 21 and older. Ticket prices range from $10 (designated driver) to $60, depending on ticket level. For more information, visit bataviaparks.org/pints-by-the-pond.

5. Autumn Fair: Geneva Park District’s Autumn Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Fair admission is free, but fees apply for certain activities, food and drinks. Offered will be pony rides, a petting zoo, hayrides, a basket raffle, a wildlife presentation, pumpkin painting, kids games, pumpkins available for $5 while supplies last and other activities. It’s the final day of operation for the Butterfly House. Proceeds will benefit Geneva Park District’s special projects. For more information, visit genevaparks.org/special-events/autumn-fair.

