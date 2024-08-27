Tickets are still available for Batavia Dinner Table event

Get your tickets for one of the most anticipated events of the summer in Batavia.

The Batavia Community Dinner Table, which is now hosted by Batavia United Way, is Sunday, Sept. 8 from 4-6 p.m. on N. River Street.

According to a news release, this unique shared table experience allows residents to dine and mingle with neighbors at one long table, fostering a sense of community and togetherness. The event will raise funds to support programs that combat food insecurity in the community.

Tickets are $65 per person and includes a delectable dinner and dessert prepared by local restaurants, beverages provided by local establishments and live music. The menu consists of pulled pork sliders with a sweet mustard sauce and coleslaw from Sidecar Supper Club, homemade rigatoni with vodka sauce from Thorabella’s, a couscous-romaine-cucumber-feta salad with balsamic vinaigrette from Windmill Grille & Pizzeria, shredded carrot and corn salad with chimichurri from Bocaditos Cafe and balsamic roasted vegetables from Pal Joey’s.

Completing the meal is brownie bites and pecan chocolate chip cookie bites from Daddio’s Diner. Beverages include iced tea, lemonade, beers from Energy City Brewing and Sturdy Shelter, wine from Acquaviva Winery and a blended cocktail from Whiskey Acres Distilling Company.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.BataviaUnitedWay.org/community-dinner-table.