Paladins of Poetry anniversary event nears in Crystal Lake

For Crystal Lake resident Joe Calvillo, poetry is the “essence of life itself. Poetry can soothe a broken heart, as well as bring mending to a shattered life. Poetry finds a way to share a new life, as well as note the final, proper words read for friends lost.” For Calvillo, poetry is in everything he sees, does and believes.

Calvillo is the founder and host of an area poetry group, Paladins of Poetry, a reconstitution of a poetry gathering previously held at the Raue Center in Crystal Lake and the Hidden Pearl Cafe in McHenry. The title Paladin comes from a childhood memory of a television Western, “Have Gun Will Travel”; Richard Boone played the main character, who went by the moniker Paladin and lived the vicarious life of a knightly hero. Calvillo states the show was really the beginning of the end to his boyish naivete that cracked open a “worldwide view of things beyond my little neighborhood.”

Currently meeting from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month at The Other Side cafe in Crystal Lake, Paladins of Poetry participants believe that, as poets and poetry lovers, they hold the ground for poetry.

To celebrate the first anniversary of these poetry nights in Crystal Lake, a special event called Flair will take place Thursday, Sept. 19. With plans to make that evening as memorable as possible, Flair is sponsored by Summer Moon Coffee, and will run from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Other Side. The doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet-and-greet opportunity with featured writers and poets. A $5 donation is requested to attend Flair. There will be a raffle drawing for a $100 Summer Moon gift certificate (one ticket offered per $5 donation, five tickets for $20).

Flair will feature two local published poets, Jessica Walsh and Terry Loncaric, as well as eight poets active in the group in the last 12 months (four have been connected with each other during the last 12 years), who also will present their pieces. Calvillo’s work “Expire,” a multi-voice, collaborative performance with musical accompaniment, will be showcased, too.

Sharing her poetry at the Flair anniversary celebration will be Jessica Walsh, English professor at Harper College. (Photo provided by J & E Productions)

Jessica Walsh is a professor of English at Harper College, and has met with wide success. Calvillo states that Walsh has a “Midwestern voice that tells it straight with insightful views that have been forged by life and the Great Lakes.” Her poetry has been labeled both cathartic and refreshing.

Terry Loncaric is a journalist and creative writer. Her poetry also is born from her Midwestern roots, and is filled with the traditions and values of her upbringing. Calvillo says “reading Terry’s poetry is much like viewing a classic Norman Rockwell painting.”

Calvillo is the author of “Azul,” a collection of poems and local artwork, most notably by his wife of 44 years, Emily. “Azul” represents the first night before the sun rises – “a book that explores the outermost areas of the human condition in constant transformation.” It has been eight years since “Azul” first was published, and Calvillo intends to use it as the first segment of a trilogy; his second and third books are in draft mode and set to be completed by the end of the year.

Calvillo has been influenced widely by ’60s poets such as Rod McKuen and the straightforward style of Bob Dylan to the renowned poetry of William Blake, T.S. Eliot, E.E. Cummings and more contemporary poets, such as Mary Oliver, Ocean Vuong and Kai Coggin. Calvillo says all these poets speak straight into his soul, and energize him to keep creating.

Which is a good thing for the community. Having attended several Paladins of Poetry sessions, this is a welcoming, empowering opportunity for poets and artists from high school age to the experienced to share their work. The talent shines and the words flow. Congratulations!

Paladins of Poetry gathers each third Thursday in the inviting surroundings of The Other Side cafe in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by J & E Productions)

• Regina Belt-Daniels is celebrating her 10th year of writing theater reviews for Shaw Local News Network. She has acted in and directed more than 40 shows for RCLPC, TownSquare Players, WMTC, Independent Players, McHenry County College’s Black Box Theatre, Elgin Theatre, Steel Beam and Raue Center For The Arts.

IF YOU GO

• WHAT: Paladins of Poetry’s Flair anniversary celebration

• WHERE: The Other Side cafe, 135 Beardsley St., Crystal Lake

• WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19; meet-and-greet event at 6 p.m.

• COST: Donations accepted; each $5 donation provides a raffle ticket for chance to win a gift certificate

• INFORMATION: 779-220-9843, paladinsofpoetry@myyahoo.com, jacalvillo@yahoo.com