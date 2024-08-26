Come one, come all to the Renaissance Faire

The Late Mountebank Wonder Elixir Of Life Show entertains the audience Saturday during the annual Marseilles Renaissance Faire. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Whether loyal subjects or curious first-timers, a warm welcome awaits everyone at Renaissance fairs this fall in Starved Rock Country.

For those who consider themselves “Ren Faire” newbies, images of strumming minstrels and fair maidens may seem intimidating, but there’s no cause for anxiety, explains Geoffrey Pyter, who has been attending fairs since his high school days.

“It’s the most welcoming place you can find,” said Pyter, who is serving as the director of the inaugural Cedar Creek Ranch Renaissance Faire. “Everybody is welcome; it’s very inclusive. Whether you dress in costume or come as you are, nobody is going to make fun of you.”

Pyter recalled his first encounter with a Renaissance fair as a part of a class at Wheeling High School in 1989. He was hooked from the start. Throughout the years, he’s visited countless fairs.

Participants in the costume contest show their attire during a judging contest Saturday during the annual Marseilles Renaissance Faire. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

While spending time with his friend Paul Williams, owner of Cedar Creek Ranch, Pyter gazed upon the 60 acres of woods, creek crossings and fields and saw the potential. He knew it would make the perfect location for a fair.

“I thought it would be a great way to help my community,” Pyter said.

He’s spent months coordinating for the two-day festival, which happens Sept. 28-29.

“We’re hoping to make it an annual thing,” Williams said.

The event features live entertainment on two stages, a variety of food on a stick, artisanal crafters, many of whom are local to the area, as well as games and activities for all ages. Pyter has plans for axe throwing, sword-fighting demonstrations and belly dancers. Visitors are encouraged to come in costumes for the daily costume contest.

One of the unique aspects of the fair will be the opportunity to enjoy horseback rides along the ground’s scenic trails. Pyter said it’s best to call the ranch in advance to book a trail ride because appointments will be limited.

Guests can arrange to camp at Cedar Creek Ranch campsite in their own provisions or reserve a spot in the ranch’s tipi.

Pyter is working to create an authentic feel to the Cedar Creek Ranch Renaissance Faire, booking talent through his connections to other festivals. Catch the Tamarind Dance Studio Dancers perform belly dancing, or join in as Angus McHugh performs Celtic music and rousing sea shanties onstage and in the venue’s pub bar and grill. The Great Shandini brings his pirate-themed entertainment, and musician Chickpeazio plays classical instruments. Catch a sword fight performed with Shakespeare dialogues by Two The Point.

For the historical element to the fair, Pyter said it will be set in the year 1566 and mark the 500th anniversary of King William I (widely known as William the Conqueror) and the Normans landing on English shores on Sept. 28, 1066.

While the Ren Faire at Cedar Creek Ranch is launching its first event, Kathy Kocheri is bustling to prepare for the ninth year of the Marseilles Renaissance Faire. The one-day festival runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and is filled with stage performances, interactive games and craft merchants.

“It’s just a fun time. It gets better every year,” Kocheri said. She serves as a committee member and organizer for the event sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee.

Venesa Draves demonstrates her basket weaving skill Saturday during the annual Marseilles Renaissance Faire. Crafts , demonstrations also were part of the 2022 event. (Tom Sistak)

Kocheri spends about nine months a year planning the event, securing the performers and working with crafters across the region, from wool spinners to card readers – and yes, a fire breather, too.

Some of the favorite musical acts are the Harp Twins, Thee Courtesan Bell Weathers and The Cabin Boys. The Renaissance re-enactment troupe Gryphon Poursuivant from Wisconsin is great crowd entertainment, Kocheri said.

The community event includes Cub Scouts and local organizations volunteering to create a fun atmosphere. Admission to the festival is free, but Kocheri said donations are greatly appreciated to help with costs.

“It gets better all the time,” she added. “It’s just a fun time.”

While period attire and costumes are not required, Kocheri said she’s seeing more visitors arriving in costumes and having fun with dressing up. For women, she said all it takes is big skirt from a favorite thrift shop to create a fun look.

“It’s almost as fun as Halloween when you dress up,” Kocheri said.

Pyter agrees that dressing up can be enjoyable and adds to the jovial atmosphere. Both events are family-friendly with fun, food and entertainment for all ages.

“If you open your mind and open your heart, you’re going to get a lot more out of it,” Pyter said.

Cedar Creek Ranch is located at 207 E. 4th St., Cedar Point. Visit the Cedar Creek Ranch Renaissance Faire’s Facebook page for more information. The Marseilles Renaissance Faire is located at 655 Commercial St., Marseilles. Visit the Facebook page for more information.