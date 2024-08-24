Ottawa’s Tangled Roots among four new restaurants coming to The Arboretum in South Barrington

The Arboretum in South Barrington soon will add four new restaurants to its already lengthy lineup of dining destinations, including Tangled Roots Brewing Company. (Rick West)

Already a regional dining destination, The Arboretum in South Barrington will add four new restaurants to its lineup soon.

Giostra, The Greggory Hearth & Tavern, Higgy’s Bar and Grill and Tangled Roots Brewing Company are all expected to open in the next few months.

“It’s thrilling,” said Stacy Kallas, senior director of marketing for Heidner Properties, which owns The Arboretum. “We already have a wonderful roster of restaurants and the additions are just another benefit. Our stores are excited. The community is excited. These four are just a great fit for us.”

Giostra, located in the space formerly occupied by Italian concept Incontro A Tavola, will be the latest eatery from celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, a “Top Chef” fan favorite who lives in nearby Barrington Hills.

Representatives from the restaurant said “Giostra will bring a taste of Old Florence to Barrington, blending recipes and flavors from Chef Fabio Viviani’s childhood with fresh and locally sourced ingredients. We are excited for guests to experience the warmth of traditional hospitality in the heart of The Arboretum.”

Giostra is slated to open this October.

The Greggory Hearth & Tavern, which will be located in a 10,000-square-foot stand-alone building near The Hampton Social, is the result of a partnership between Gregg Horan, former managing partner of Gibson’s Restaurant Group, and Bill Veremis, former managing partner of Rosewood Restaurant.

The Greggory plans to open in October or November offering chef-driven, live-fire cooking with an open kitchen design. They’ll feature classic American fare with some Mediterranean-influenced seasonal dishes and plenty of shared entree opportunities, including whole fish, prime cuts of beef prepared on the grill and rotisserie, and housemade pastas.

Higgy’s Bar and Grill, slated to open in the late fall or early winter, is located next to Giostra and will offer full-service menu options as well as a piano bar.

Tangled Roots Brewing Company, known for their craft beer with hops and barley grown on a family farm in Ottawa, will feature frequently evolving menus combining traditional favorites with more adventurous local dishes, all given a chef “twist.”

“Tangled Roots is thrilled to bring our unique craft beer and food experience to The Arboretum and South Barrington communities,” Tangled Roots’ Director of Marketing Anna Wright said in a release. “We look forward to becoming a part of the local scene and sharing our passion for providing great craft beer and chef-inspired food with everyone in the area.”

It will be the fifth location for Tangled Roots, which also has restaurants in Ottawa, Glenview, Lockport and Vernon Hills.

“The response to all the restaurants has been absolutely tremendous,” Kallas said. “It’s so exciting for us to have all of them open together.”

The four restaurants join a lineup that includes Cooper’s Hawk, The Hampton Social, Mago, Pinstripes, Ruth’s Chris, Wok n Fire and many others.

While most malls generally draw from a 7- to 8-mile radius, Kallas said they draw from as far away as Rockford because of their dining options.

“We’re in awe all the time to see how far people drive to come to our restaurants,” she said. “It’s wonderful.”

