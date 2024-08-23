5 Things to Do: Celebrate Fox River Grove’s birthday at Fox Fest, try Truck ’N Food Show in Woodstock

Cream and Blue Peterbilt, owned by John Herdrich, company Herdrich Express Lines LLC, will appear at the Woodstock Truck N' Food Festival on Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo provided by Herdrich Express Lines )

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Fox Fest: Celebrate Fox River Grove’s 105th birthday during Fox Fest Friday through Sunday at Lions Park, located at 101 Beach Way Drive. The weekend will be filled with fun including carnival rides, live music, vendors and food trucks at the free entry event. Musical performances include Hello Weekend, Sixteen Candles and The Honey Men. The Fox River Grove Lions Club will be providing drinks. Check out more details about Fox Fest here: facebook.com/frgliving.

Zero Fest: Enjoy a day of sober fun during the second annual Zero Fest from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Other Side in downtown Crystal Lake, located at 135 Beardsley St. The family-friendly party will have live music, local vendors and food trucks. Kids activities include bounce houses, face painting and games. A cornhole tournament and flash tattoos are also planned. Attendees are encouraged to write on the sober bar’s brick wall their name and sobriety date. The event is free entry with a $5 donation encouraged. Proceeds benefit New Directions Addiction Recovery Services and The Crystal Lake Alano Club. Here is where you can find more information about Zero Fest: ndars.org/events/zero-fest.

Food and trucks: Visit the McHenry County Fairgrounds for the Truck ’N Food Show from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday at 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. The event will have semi-truck shows, food trucks and live music. Trophies and cash prizes will go to best semi-trucks. General admission is $10 and $5 for children, seniors, military and first responders. Proceeds go to the McHenry County Fair to make their main building bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Find more details about and purchase tickets for the Truck ’N Food Show here: bit.ly/trucknfoodwoodstock.

Family fun day: Woodstock will host a free Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the historic Woodstock Square. Plenty of activities will be offered including a trackless train, balloon animals, petting zoo, inflatables, bingo, crafts and games. Local nonprofits will offer activities and giveaways. Food and Kona Ice will be on-site for purchase. Visit Woodstock’s Facebook page for more details about Family Fun Day: facebook.com/CityofWoodstockIL.

Ice cream social: Join the Marengo Society for Historic Preservation for an old-fashioned Ice Cream Social from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Hutchinson-Nork House, located at 206 W. Washington St. A barber shop quartet will perform at the free event and attendees will be able to look at the restoration progress made on the historic house. Anyone interested in becoming a member of the historic society can enroll at the event. For more details, contact Dan Wernham at wernham@charter.net.

