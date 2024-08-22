Timber Lake Playhouse transitions to roster of fall events

MOUNT CARROLL — As Timber Lake Playhouse bids farewell to its summer season, the excitement doesn’t end there.

The playhouse is set to offer a schedule of events this autumn and winter, catering to long-time patrons, young families and new audiences alike.

Following their annual gala on Aug. 24 and the closing performance of “Jekyll & Hyde” on Aug. 25, Timber Lake Playhouse is delighted to bring back “Church Basement Ladies - A Second Helping.” This sequel to the 2023 September hit will feature returning cast members and choreographer-turned-director Dawn Trautman.

For young families, TLP is offering special movie nights including “Paw Patrol - The Mighty Movie” on Aug. 31, Halloweentown on Oct. 19, and The Polar Express on Dec. 21. Tickets for these family-friendly films are priced at $5 for youths and $10 for adults.

New to the playhouse this year are music events such as The Chicago Experience - A Chicago Tribute on Sept. 28, and Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Swift Experience on Nov. 2. Returning fan favorites include Simply Elton & Simply Billy - A Musical Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel featuring Brian Harris and the Mad Hatters Band, the ever-popular Heartache Tonight – An Eagles Tribute, and Elvis Through the Years with the dynamic father-son duo John and Jonathan Lyons.

All concerts begin at 7 p.m., with tickets priced at $30 ($25 for TLP subscribers). Shades of Hunks, featuring the world-renowned male dance group, offers an unforgettable girls’ night out at Timber Lake Playhouse on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event kicks off at 8 p.m., with tickets available for $30. Please note, this event is for attendees aged 18 and over.

Other notable events include Oktoberfest featuring Brewfest on Oct. 12, which offers family fun and craft beer tastings, a Trick or Treat Trail at the theater coinciding with Halloweentown on Oct. 19, and the annual showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Oct. 26.

The full schedule for Timber Lake Playhouse and ticket purchasing can be done at timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until intermission on show days.