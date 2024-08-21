Woodstock’s first Truck N’ Food Show happening Aug. 24

Cream and Blue Peterbilt, owned by John Herdrich, company Herdrich Express Lines LLC, will appear at the Woodstock Truck N' Food Festival on Aug. 24, 2024. (Photo provided by Herdrich Express Lines )

The McHenry County Fair may have ended, but that doesn’t mean the fun is over at the fairgrounds!

The first annual Woodstock Truck N’ Food Show is noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock.

This all-day, family-friendly event features live music, food trucks and big rig trucks, all decked out with lights and fancy decorations. Proceeds from the event will benefit the McHenry County Fair to make restrooms ADA compliant.

Food vendors include Your Sister’s Tomato, featuring wood-fired pizza; Mexican food truck El Taco Feliz, In & Out, which offers hot dogs, fried chicken, sandwiches and more; Ice Cream Paradise; Los Cuates Mexican, offerings tacos and burritos; La Trinidad, with a wide variety of Mexican food; Diesels Brew, with lattes, mochas and more; Stix & Noodles; Pierogi Rig; San Judas Food Truck, offering Mexican corn, churros and more; Wisconsin Style BBQ, with a variety of smoked beef brisket, pulled port and more. Wash your meals down with a drink from Lemonade & Advocate or Tasty Tumblers, and enjoy dessert from Johnny Boys mini doughnuts! More food vendors are expected to be added.

Music Line-Up:

DJ Danny Vintage: 12:30 - 2:30 p.m.

Montana Suede: 3-5 p.m.

Marc Esses & Danny Vintage: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Wild Fire: 8-10 p.m.

While there, you can vote for your favorite big rig truck. Winners will be announced during the intermission of Wild Fire’s performance. The five categories include Working Class Bobtail, Working Class Combination, Show Truck Bobtail, Show Truck Combination and Antique.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12, seniors over 60, first responders and veterans. Children under 5 are free.

For more information, visit mchenrycountyfair.com.