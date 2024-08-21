Fall craft beer fests abound in northern Illinois

Friends toast one another as they sample some of the interesting beers made available at a previous Hops on the Rock in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

As crisp autumn air rolls in and leaves begin their vibrant transformation, so too does the northern Illinois craft beer scene.

With the changing seasons comes a bounty of new brews, and what better way to savor them than at a fall-themed beer festival? From northwest Illinois to the Chicago suburbs, the region is brimming with events that promise to tantalize taste buds and create unforgettable experiences for beer enthusiasts.

Hops on the Rock – Sterling

Sterling Main Street’s annual Hops on the Rock beer festival happens Saturday, Oct. 12. VIP admission starts at 2 p.m., general admission opens at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at Sterling Marketplace, 111 W. Second St. The event is for adults 21 and older, and includes live music and food vendors. VIP tickets cost $50, general admission tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door. sterlingmainstreet.org/events/hops-on-the-rock

Pints by the Pond – Batavia

Batavia Park District’s new craft beer festival, Pints by the Pond, is from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Peg Bond Center. Sample beer, cider and spirits from 15 local breweries while munching on specialties and accompaniments from Fernando’s Street Kitchen, Gindo’s and GV’s Italian Street Food. VIP tickets, which grant 1 p.m. entry, cost $60, and general admission tickets are $45. bataviaparks.org/pints-by-the-pond

Former mayor and Bürgermeister Robert Eschbach taps the first keg to kick off the Ottawa Oktoberfest festivities in this undated photo. This year’s event takes place Sept. 21. (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

Ottawa Oktoberfest

It’s a full day of all things German at Ottawa’s Jordan Block on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 10 p.m., featuring brats, schnitzel, spaetzle, pretzels, beer, polka tunes and vendors selling classic Oktoberfest wares. www.visitottawail.com/event/oktoberfest

HOPtober Fest – Wheaton

The Wheaton Park District’s HOPtober Fest is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. The 21-and-older event will feature fall beer, seltzer, cider, live music from 7th Heaven and Karla and the Phat Kats, food and fun. General admission tickets are $45 in advance, $50 at the door. wheatonparkdistrict.com/events/9-28-hoptober-fest

Volksfest Craft Beer & Wine Fest – Genoa

Craft breweries and wineries from across northern Illinois will descend on Genoa on Saturday, Sept. 7, for this popular event along the Kishwaukee River in Carroll Memorial Park. A $35 general admission ticket includes 20 tastings from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. The $55 VIP admission gets you in at 2 p.m. and includes small plate appetizers. www.genoavolksfest.org/events

Cider and Ale Fest – Morton Arboretum

Sip on seasonal ciders and beers amid the beauty of nature at The Morton Arboretum’s annual Cider and Ale Festival from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. More than 30 local breweries will be at the event, as will food trucks. Tasting booths will be stationed along Meadow Lake Trail, the Conifer Walk and the Frost Hill walking path. The Morton Arboretum is located at 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. mortonarb.org/explore/activities/events/cider-ale-festival

Oswego Brew at the Bridge

Bring your four-legged friend (yes, leashed pets are welcome) to Hudson Crossing Park for Oswego Brew at the Bridge from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The event will feature a home brew contest with six different categories, locally made and regionally made beer, seltzers and spirits. Live music will be provided by Cowboy Co. The Country Music Show. The park is located at 65 N. Harrison St., Oswego. www.brewatthebridge.com

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest

The ninth annual Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest will be an afternoon of food, live music and craft beer. The event unfolds from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, on the grounds of the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave. About 30 breweries are expected to participate. Tickets for early entry, which begins at 1 p.m., cost $55, and general admission tickets are $45. Live music and light snacks are included in the price. www.elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com

Craft Brewfest – Cary

The Rotary Club of Cary-Grove is the sponsor of this event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. More than 20 unique craft beers, hard seltzers and cider will be available for tasting. The event also features live music and food trucks. The beer fest is part of Cary Main Street Fest in downtown Cary. www.carygrovechamber.com

Morris Beer Fest

Head down to Goold Park from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, for the annual Morris Beer Festival. More than 50 breweries and food trucks will be on hand for the event, as will live bands. Goold Park is located at 308 Northern Ave., Morris. morrisbeerfest.com