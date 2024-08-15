Pacha Mama serves up in Peruvian food in Sycamore

Pacha Mama, a Peruvian restaurant shown here on July 20, 2024, is open at 265 W. Peace Road in Sycamore. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore’s restaurant scene has joined the community to offer a South American-centered fare: Peruvian food.

Located at 265 W. Peace Road Suite 106, Pacha Mama offers delivery, takeout and dine-in service.

Menu items include Lomo saltado, tender beef strips in a tomato, onion, cilantro and soy sauce; seafood dishes including ceviche, pasta; fettuccine con frutos del mar, a seafood packed fettucini dish with shrimp, squid and mussels; soups such as Chupe de Cammarones, or shrimp chowder; sandwiches and appetizers such as chicharron, empanadas and Peruvian tamal.

The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays offering breakfast options, too.

