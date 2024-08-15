Dive coaster to debut at Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee today announced plans to debut the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster.
Wrath of Rakshasa, towering at 180 feet, features a cliffhanger hold which suspends riders as they face straight down a 96-degree, beyond-vertical drop, before they plummet 171 feet, according to a company news release.
“Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster,” said park President John Krajnak in the release. “Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests.”
The new ride’s features include:
• Three sleek trains with three rows of passengers seated seven across;
• 3,239 feet of track;
• Five gravity-defying inversions;
• And speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour.
Wrath of Rakshasa is a custom-designed dive roller coaster created by Bolliger & Mabillard. It is scheduled to make its debut in 2025 in the County Fair section of the park across from the fan-favorite roller coaster, Demon.
For updates on Wrath of Rakshasa, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.
