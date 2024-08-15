Dive coaster to debut at Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee will debut the world's steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster in 2025. (Courtesy of Six Flags Great America. )

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee today announced plans to debut the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster.

Wrath of Rakshasa, towering at 180 feet, features a cliffhanger hold which suspends riders as they face straight down a 96-degree, beyond-vertical drop, before they plummet 171 feet, according to a company news release.

“Six Flags Great America continues to push the limits of innovation and thrills, as we introduce the world’s steepest drop with the most inversions on a dive coaster,” said park President John Krajnak in the release. “Wrath of Rakshasa joins our already impressive lineup of record-breaking roller coasters and attractions at the park, demonstrating our commitment to delivering cutting-edge experiences for our guests.”

The new ride’s features include:

• Three sleek trains with three rows of passengers seated seven across;

• 3,239 feet of track;

• Five gravity-defying inversions;

• And speeds of nearly 67 miles per hour.

Wrath of Rakshasa is a custom-designed dive roller coaster created by Bolliger & Mabillard. It is scheduled to make its debut in 2025 in the County Fair section of the park across from the fan-favorite roller coaster, Demon.

For updates on Wrath of Rakshasa, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Six Flags Great America also is offering its biggest sale of the year. For a limited time, patrons can get up to 70% off tickets, passes and more now through Labor Day. For more information, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

