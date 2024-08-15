Author of 80s rock icon biography to appear at Arcada Theatre for Great White tribute, Vixen concert

Author K.L. Doty, the author of “The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative,” an autobiography of Great White frontman Jack Russell, will sign copies and host a Q & A session at the Arcada Theatre Friday, Aug. 23. (Emily Gualdoni)

Author K.L. Doty, the author of “The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative,” an autobiography of Great White frontman Jack Russell, will sign copies and host a Q & A session at the Arcada Theatre Friday, Aug. 23.

Once Bitten, formerly Jack Russell’s Great White, will perform that evening following Doty’s 6 p.m. meet-and-greet in the theatre’s foyer. She will appear on stage shortly before the band begins to answer questions about the book. Russell recently retired from music following a diagnosis of Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy, according to a news release. The evening wraps up with a performance from Vixen, the 80s all-female rock band.

Author K.L. Doty, the author of “The True Tale of Mista Bone: A Rock + Roll Narrative,” an autobiography of Great White frontman Jack Russell, will sign copies and host a Q & A session at the Arcada Theatre Friday, Aug. 23. (KLD)

According to a news release, Doty is a bestselling author, singer-songwriter and amateur boxer. The book provides an intimate and electrifying portrayal of his life and career.

Her own experiences in the rock and roll scene, reminiscent of the iconic character ‘Penny Lane’ from the movie “Almost Famous,” offer a unique perspective on the music industry. Doty’s teenage years were marked by daring adventures and exclusive backstage access. At age 16, she began skipping school to tour with rock bands, captivated by the 80s rock scene, fashion and flair, the release stated.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the concert, visit arcadalive.com.