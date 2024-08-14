Joliet Chamber presents New Orleans North food and music festival Friday

Quianna Brown, left, and Quinten Zinn order some shrimp from Josephine Provencher of Moe Joe’s at the New Orleans North Festival, on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Vincent D. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network/Vincent D. Johnson)

The New Orleans North Music Festival this summer will move to Duly Health and Care Field, home of the Joliet Slammers.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will put on the annual music and food festival on Friday, Aug. 16 at the stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive.

The summer festival typically is held in late June on Duly Health and Care Field is located nearby, a few blocks east of Chicago Street.

This will be the 14th New Orleans North event.

“The blend of a picturesque downtown Joliet location with electrifying NOLA flare is the perfect formula for an ultimate summer festival,” Chamber President Jen Howard said.

Tickets for the event are available from the chamber online at NewOrleansNorthJoliet.com or by calling 815-727-5371. Attendees also can buy tickets at the chamber office or on the day of the event.

Tickets are $10 in advance. Pricing will increase to $20 per ticket 24 hours before the gates open, and entry will be $20 at the gate.

