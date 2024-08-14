Dog-friendly dining destinations in northern Illinois

It doesn’t get much better than dining outside in the beautiful weather.

That is, unless your dog can join you for the experience. Many restaurants in northern Illinois allow dogs to accompany their owners as they dine outdoors, and this list is a just a sampling of some options.

So, grab your best friend and a leash for a visit to these dog-friendly spots.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin 224-535-9544 www.oldrepublicbar.com

While pups are welcome at this restaurant’s expansive outdoor space as soon as it opens for the season, Tuesdays are the best time to stop by. Yappy Hour, which takes place from 2 to 8 p.m. all summer long, features crowd-pleasing half-priced appetizers like chicken wings and cheese curds in addition to drink specials. Meanwhile dogs can enjoy some canine company, treats and bowls brimming with fresh water. Old Republic also offers a full line of summer events including live music, trivia and bingo.

Old Republic Kitchen + Bar, 155 S. Randall Road, Elgin offers dog-friendly dining on their outdoor patio. (Photo provided by Old Republic Kitchen + Bar )

The Lone Buffalo 812 La Salle St., Ottawa 815-324-9549 tangledrootsbrewingco.com/locations/the-lone-buffalo/

The Lone Buffalo by Tangled Roots Brewing Company is a great dog-friendly restaurant to grab a plate of farm-to-table food and an artisan craft beer. The relaxed, airy brewpub offers hearty pub classics and new American fare, all incorporating local farm produce and the freshest of ingredients. You can indulge in The Lone Buffalo’s self-proclaimed “slow food,” savoring the tastes at one of the many outdoor tables alongside your pooch.

Vickie’s Place 1211 N. River Road, McHenry 815-385-2014 www.vickiesplace.net

Bring your dog and sit out on the Pooch Porch, where your four-legged friend will enjoy a treat from their dog menu! Humans can choose from a variety of fresh, half-pound Angus burgers, pizza, homemade soup, appetizers, sandwiches and salads.

Salsa Verde Mexican Restaurant & Taqueria 634 W. Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville 630-553-6931 salsaverderestaurant.com

This fast casual Mexican restaurant, with an additional location in St. Charles, allows guests to bring their pooch as they dine at one of eight outdoor tables. The menu offers traditional Mexican dishes like tacos, enchiladas, burritos, flautas, chimichangas, pollo con arroz, seafood, Mexican bowls and more. The beverage menu includes horchata, Jarrito and Mexican Coke. Treat yourself to a fresh churro for dessert.

Preservation 513 S. 3rd St., Geneva 630-208-1588 www.preservationgeneva.com

The outdoor scene at this downtown Geneva restaurant is unmatched. The sizable, covered patio and bar is just the place to dine on shared plates and unwind, often to the accompaniment of live music. The left-hand side of the patio is open to dogs. Preservation offers a full array of beer, wine and craft cocktails, and small bite plates like the mushroom arancini are not to be missed.

Uptown Grill 601 First St., La Salle 815-224-4545 www.uptowngrill.com

Uptown Grill presents dog-friendly casual sidewalk seating, complementing a delicious fine-dining menu. You’ll find plenty of delicious fresh options like smoked trout, crab Rangoon, truffle fries, pork tenderloin, fish tacos and center-cut filet mignon. Uptown goes the extra mile, using house-baked breads.

Moe Joe’s 24033 W Lockport St,. Plainfield 815-230-2790 www.eatmoejoes.com

Humans will love the cajun and Caribbean menu, while dogs can enjoy a special meal of the doggie menu. Bayou menu items include jambalaya, gumbo, alligator fricassee, Jamaican Jerk, shrimp etouffee, red beans and rice and more. Try one of their Po Boy sandwiches, or Creole Caesar salad. Steaks and appetizers are also available. K-9 Patio Club menu items, just for your pooch, include the Scrappy Sac, Protein Pooch, Hipster Hound and Decadent Dawg.

Thyme Craft Kitchen 405 Fifth St., Peru 815-780-8774 thymecraftkitchen.com

Parlaying years of experience in some of Chicago’s most respected kitchens and social clubs, Thyme Craft Kitchen founders Rob and Anthony have created a restaurant that truly exemplifies the spirit of farm-to-table dining. Partnering with more than 25 local farms and businesses, Thyme offers ultra-seasonal menus and craft cocktails infused with regional flavors. You and your travel companions can dine with your furry friends at an outdoor patio area, directly next to the hidden-gem restaurant.

Metro Grill & Bar 2019 Essington Road, Joliet 815-577-8191 metrojoliet.com

Twelve patio tables are available at this Joliet restaurant for you and your pet. Lunch and dinner options are aplenty. Appetizers include saganaki, mini gyros, firecracker cauliflower and homemade Reuben rolls. A variety of salads are on the menu, which also includes tacos, wraps, paninis, chicken, pasta, burgers and more.

Town House Cafe 105 N. 2nd Ave., St. Charles 630-584-8603 www.townhousecafe.com

Small bistro tables grace the exterior of this charming spot, where lunch options and fresh-baked goodies appear on a menu inspired by the bookshop next door. Items are sorted into ‘chapters,’ and feature hot and cold sandwiches like the Ultimate BLT as well as salads and a quiche of the day. An extensive array of homemade cakes, pies, cookies and scones means the end of this choose-your-own-adventure meal is always sweet, especially with your favorite reading buddy by your side.

Bull Moose Bar & Grill 202 S. Main St., Sandwich 815-786-2002 bullmoosebar.com

Bring your dog with you for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner at Bull Moose’s year-round patio! This unique restaurant incorporates an 1893 Pullman Palace dining car used by President Roosevelt in his 1912 “Bull Moose Party” presidential campaign. Appetizers include fried pickles, Texas tachos, potato skins and more. Try one of their mac and cheese varieties, wraps, sandwiches, ribs, burgers and so much more.

Starved Rock Lodge Veranda 2688 E. 875th Road, Oglesby 800-868-7625 www.starvedrocklodge.com/dining/dining/the-veranda/

The Starved Rock Lodge Veranda, part of Starved Rock’s historic lodge, is a casual bar and grill for the al fresco dining terrace that serves up a variety of delicious drinks and food. Dogs are welcome to join you at one of the many pet-friendly outdoor tables overlooking the scenic Illinois River Valley. The doggie menu includes grilled chicken, beef patty and hot dogs.