5 Things to Do: Rock Falls River Chase, Whiteside County Fair in the Sauk Valley this weekend

1. Eats ‘N’ Beats: Rock Falls Tourism will present its next Eats ‘N’ Beats on Friday, Aug. 16, in the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls. Food vendors will start serving at 4 p.m. They include The Press Box, Brito’s, Sundae Funday, The Dirty Bird 815, Tammy’s Hot Dogs, Main Squeeze, Little O’s Frozen Treats, Kona Ice, Eze Freeze Treats and Miss April’s Lemonade Shake-up. The free concert by BAJA Band will be from 7 to 10 p.m. at the RB&W Amphitheater. BAJA is a group of musicians based out of northern and central Illinois that achieves a soft pop-rock funk sound featuring an electric horn section.

2. Whiteside County Fair: The Whiteside County Fair runs through Saturday in Morrison. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, the grandstand entertainment will be Full Throttle Monster Trucks, featuring the world-famous Bigfoot, followed by a fireworks show. The Illini State Pullers Association will bring in its tractors and trucks for the tractor pull Friday, Aug. 16. The tractor pull starts at 6:30 p.m. after the antique tractor parade at 5:30 p.m. The demolition derby is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. For information about the fair, visit whitesidecountyfair.org.

3. Rock Falls River Chase: Stock outboard boat racing is scheduled for Aug. 16 to 18 at Seward’s Riverside Park, 606 E. Second St., Rock Falls. These stock outboard boat racers compete in several different classes of race boats ranging in speeds from about 35 mph to faster than 80 mph. Racers range in age from 9 years old to their 70s and older. Racers come from Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana and Ohio to compete at the Rock Falls River Chase. The schedule includes testing from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; racing from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17; and racing from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. The event is free to watch and is family friendly. Bring your blanket or lawn chairs, and sit on the hill at Seward’s Riverside Park overlooking the Rock River to watch the racers compete. Food will be available from Brother Daryl’s, Mendoza’s Taco Truck and Main Squeeze.

4. Art in the Park Sculpture Walk: Rock Falls Tourism will host its seventh annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the RB&W District Park. The park is located at 201 E. Second St. in Rock Falls. This year’s event will feature an outdoor art gallery at which 19 artists from across Illinois and Iowa will sell their original handcrafted works of art, including gourd art, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography, stained glass, yard art and more. Those attending also will get a first look at the nine new sculptures that have been installed and will remain in place for one year at the RB&W District Park. Starting at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day, four musicians will perform at the RB&W amphitheater: Pat Jones, Shaylyn O’Laughlin, Todd Lorenc and Chris Blum.

5. Farm Heritage Festival of East Jordan Church: The 17th annual Heritage Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 24. The day will start with a breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy from 7 to 9 a.m. Tickets for breakfast cost $10 for adults and $5 for youths ages 5 to 13. Children younger than 5 receive a free breakfast. There will be displays of farm machinery, tractors, trucks and lawn mowers all day. A blacksmith will demonstrate toolmaking. There will be a bounce house for children and a farm animal zoo. Fishing lessons for youths and tractor and hayrack rides will be available. A lunch stand will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and there will be a bake sale during the day. The church is at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling. Admission and parking are free. Contact the Rev. Jim Miller at 815-866-6088 for information.

