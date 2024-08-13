Bishops Hill winery in Joliet hosts final ‘Nashville on the Hill’ concert

Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St. in Joliet, hosts its final summer concert on the winery’s lawn on Sunday, Aug. 18.

The performance will move inside during inclement weather.

Sunday’s performers are Robby Hecht and Grace Pettis.

Hecht has composed 60 songs recorded by other artists and amassed 25 million streams of his own releases.

Pettis is the winner of NPR’s Mountain Stage New Song Contest, a Buddy Holly Foundation grant recipient and an official showcase artist at 2024′s Folk Alliance Conference in Kansas City and South By Southwest in Austin, Texas.

In addition to the music, charcuterie boards, salsa and chips, and a variety of Bishops Hill’s wines will be for sale. Patrons can park adjacent to the “castle” building of Bridge Street or in Bishops Hill’s lot on Summit Street.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: “Nashville on the Hill” series

WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St., Joliet.

WHO: Grace Pettis and Robby Hecht

TICKETS: $25 per show. Each ticket includes a glass of wine at each show. For tickets or information, visit bishopshill.com or call 312-320-1610.