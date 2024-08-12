Handel’s ‘Messiah’ to return Dec. 8 to Streator

Nancy Mueller leads the choir during rehearsal in 2022 for George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Streator. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

All area singers are invited to participate in the 2024 presentation of the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” to be performed at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Streator.

The Streator Community Chorus is open to all area singers, high school age and older. The chorus will rehearse at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, and Monday, Dec. 2. Rehearsals will be conducted at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 509 E. Broadway. Scores will be available for purchase at the first rehearsal. Only the Christmas portion of the “Messiah” will be performed.

For more information contact Nancy Mueller at 815-992-3525.