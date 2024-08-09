‘Newsies’ to bring high-energy musical, dance numbers to Engle Lane stage in Streator

When the cast of “Newsies” was asked about their upcoming Engle Lane performance, they mentioned the easy-to-root-for characters, memorable songs and the romance plot, but more than anything, they emphasized the dance sequences.
For anyone familiar with the show, they know “Newsies” has some big dance numbers.
“The dance numbers get you fired up,” said Karsen Gromm of Ottawa, who plays the role of Crutchie. “They’re just so full of energy.”
“Newsies” will be performed at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts in Streator beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, and continue at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 16. The show is directed by Samantha Farb, who said she was enthusiastic to bring “Newsies” to the stage.
“It’s one I’m passionate about,” Farb said.
The winner of two Tony Awards on Broadway, “Newsies” is based on the 1992 motion picture inspired by a true story. Set in turn-of-the-last-century New York City, “Newsies” follows the story of newspaper salesmen who go on strike after famed publisher Joseph Pulitzer makes it harder for them to make a buck.
Isaac Alvarado of La Salle will play the role of Jack Kelly. Alvarado studied theater at the University of Illinois-Chicago, and “Newsies” will be his third show at Engle Lane. He previously played roles in “39 Steps” and “Cinderella.” He’s also been active at Stage 212 in La Salle.
Alvarado said “Newsies” is unique because it features a story of young boys, a demographic not seen often in musicals.
“It was cool to see all these guys doing a musical, and really dancing and being confident,” Alvarado said. “There’s a camaraderie between them, and it’s super sweet. It gives the story a lot of heart.”
Allesyn Wilke of Peru, who will play the role of Catherine Plumber, said the show is endearing because the newsboys are likable characters, each having their own charm. She sees her role as a “Disney prince” because she steps in to save the day.
“It’s a fun role to play for a lady,” Wilke said.
Gromm, who participated in theater throughout his time at Ottawa schools, said taking on the role of Crutchie will be his biggest role in a musical yet. He was cast in “Godspell” at Engle Lane in 2010, but after a tornado damaged and closed the facility, he instead participated in the benefit show.
He’s excited to return to the Streator stage.
“From a theater perspective, ‘Newsies’ is exciting because of all of the big, fun musical things you get to do. Like there’s so many giant dance numbers, enormous musical numbers, fight sequences – all the fun things,” he said. “All of that is in one show repeatedly.”
Want to go?
Tickets can be bought at englelane.org or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for youth ages 12 and younger.
Cast
Jack Kelly: Isaac Alvarado
Crutchie: Karsen Gromm
Davey: Connor Dewalt
Lee: Riley Szerletich
Race/Spot Conlon: Dalton Dean
Alebert: Lauren Kolczaski
Specs: Julia Gromm
Henry: Shelby Domoleczny
Finch: Maggie Wiegman
Romeo: Rhiannon Treest
Elmer/Buttons: Tayler Dennis
Mush: Chaii Whaley
Tommy Boy: Alexis Baker
Jojo: Will Ruckle
Katherine Plumber: Allesyn Wilke
Bill: Jack Schuler
Wiesel: Nik Frig
Morris Delancey: Drake Flanigan
Oscar Delancey/Teddy Roosevelt: Jack Schuler
Joseph Pulitzer: Tony Ross
Seitz: Amber Miller
Hannah: Michelle Hainline
Nunzio: Georgia Darby
Snyder: Brian Steep
Bowery Beauties: Georgia Darby, Sarah Price
Nuns: Sarah Price, Michelle Hainline, Georgia Darby
Mrs. Jacobi/Newsie/Goon: Lacey Mounce
Darcy/newspaper customer/stage manager: Lily Austin
Production
Director/music director: Samantha Farb
Production Liaison: Nik Frig
Choreographers: Cheyanne Kreusch, Becky Kpa
Stage manager: Caryn Brown
Lighting design: Sarah Breyne
Set construction: Mike Kreusch, Matt Farb, Jason Hainline
Set painting: cast, Charlotte Wiegman, Jennifer Wiegman
Fight choreographer: Kyle Cassady
Sound tech: Kim Freeman/Tony Ross
Lighting tech: Sarah Breyne
Spotlight: Barb Frig
Programs: Kelly Lefler
Backstage crew: Melissa Ruhl, Tatianna Olivo, Rosie Brown
Fight captain: Isaac Alvarado
Dance captain: Taylor Dennis
Costume: Colleen Dennis
Production photographer: Jackie Koncor