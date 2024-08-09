‘Newsies’ to bring high-energy musical, dance numbers to Engle Lane stage in Streator

The cast of "Newsies" poses for a promotional photo ahead of their Engle Lane show. (Photo provided by Jackie Koncor)

When the cast of “Newsies” was asked about their upcoming Engle Lane performance, they mentioned the easy-to-root-for characters, memorable songs and the romance plot, but more than anything, they emphasized the dance sequences.

For anyone familiar with the show, they know “Newsies” has some big dance numbers.

“The dance numbers get you fired up,” said Karsen Gromm of Ottawa, who plays the role of Crutchie. “They’re just so full of energy.”

“Newsies” will be performed at the William C. Schiffbauer Center for the Performing Arts in Streator beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, and continue at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, through Friday, Aug. 16. The show is directed by Samantha Farb, who said she was enthusiastic to bring “Newsies” to the stage.

“It’s one I’m passionate about,” Farb said.

The winner of two Tony Awards on Broadway, “Newsies” is based on the 1992 motion picture inspired by a true story. Set in turn-of-the-last-century New York City, “Newsies” follows the story of newspaper salesmen who go on strike after famed publisher Joseph Pulitzer makes it harder for them to make a buck.

“There’s so many giant dance numbers, enormous musical numbers, fight sequences – all the fun things.” — Karsen Gromm, who plays Crutchie in "Newsies"

Isaac Alvarado of La Salle will play the role of Jack Kelly. Alvarado studied theater at the University of Illinois-Chicago, and “Newsies” will be his third show at Engle Lane. He previously played roles in “39 Steps” and “Cinderella.” He’s also been active at Stage 212 in La Salle.

Alvarado said “Newsies” is unique because it features a story of young boys, a demographic not seen often in musicals.

“It was cool to see all these guys doing a musical, and really dancing and being confident,” Alvarado said. “There’s a camaraderie between them, and it’s super sweet. It gives the story a lot of heart.”

Allesyn Wilke of Peru, who will play the role of Catherine Plumber, said the show is endearing because the newsboys are likable characters, each having their own charm. She sees her role as a “Disney prince” because she steps in to save the day.

“It’s a fun role to play for a lady,” Wilke said.

Gromm, who participated in theater throughout his time at Ottawa schools, said taking on the role of Crutchie will be his biggest role in a musical yet. He was cast in “Godspell” at Engle Lane in 2010, but after a tornado damaged and closed the facility, he instead participated in the benefit show.

He’s excited to return to the Streator stage.

“From a theater perspective, ‘Newsies’ is exciting because of all of the big, fun musical things you get to do. Like there’s so many giant dance numbers, enormous musical numbers, fight sequences – all the fun things,” he said. “All of that is in one show repeatedly.”

Want to go?

Tickets can be bought at englelane.org or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and $10 for youth ages 12 and younger.

Cast

Jack Kelly: Isaac Alvarado

Crutchie: Karsen Gromm

Davey: Connor Dewalt

Lee: Riley Szerletich

Race/Spot Conlon: Dalton Dean

Alebert: Lauren Kolczaski

Specs: Julia Gromm

Henry: Shelby Domoleczny

Finch: Maggie Wiegman

Romeo: Rhiannon Treest

Elmer/Buttons: Tayler Dennis

Mush: Chaii Whaley

Tommy Boy: Alexis Baker

Jojo: Will Ruckle

Katherine Plumber: Allesyn Wilke

Bill: Jack Schuler

Wiesel: Nik Frig

Morris Delancey: Drake Flanigan

Oscar Delancey/Teddy Roosevelt: Jack Schuler

Joseph Pulitzer: Tony Ross

Seitz: Amber Miller

Hannah: Michelle Hainline

Nunzio: Georgia Darby

Snyder: Brian Steep

Bowery Beauties: Georgia Darby, Sarah Price

Nuns: Sarah Price, Michelle Hainline, Georgia Darby

Mrs. Jacobi/Newsie/Goon: Lacey Mounce

Darcy/newspaper customer/stage manager: Lily Austin

Production

Director/music director: Samantha Farb

Production Liaison: Nik Frig

Choreographers: Cheyanne Kreusch, Becky Kpa

Stage manager: Caryn Brown

Lighting design: Sarah Breyne

Set construction: Mike Kreusch, Matt Farb, Jason Hainline

Set painting: cast, Charlotte Wiegman, Jennifer Wiegman

Fight choreographer: Kyle Cassady

Sound tech: Kim Freeman/Tony Ross

Lighting tech: Sarah Breyne

Spotlight: Barb Frig

Programs: Kelly Lefler

Backstage crew: Melissa Ruhl, Tatianna Olivo, Rosie Brown

Fight captain: Isaac Alvarado

Dance captain: Taylor Dennis

Costume: Colleen Dennis

Production photographer: Jackie Koncor