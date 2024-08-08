5 Things to Do in Will County: Annual Joliet Blues Festival

Music lovers pack Bicentennial Park in Joliet for the 5th annual Joliet Blue Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. The 2024 event is Saturday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lockport Fire Fest: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, 10th and State streets, Lockport. Celebrating Lockport’s rebuild after the fire of 1895. Live music, beer garden, Fire Fest exhibits (including “Lockport in Ashes” at ROXY Lockport), Great Fire history tours, modern and vintage fire engines, food court, local artists, bounce house, s’mores station, kids coloring, storytelling, and drink, dine and shop at more than 30 establishments. Free valet parking at 11 Street. For more information, visit visitlockport.com/fire-fest.

6th Joliet Blues Festival: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park Theatre, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet. Tickets are $15 online in advance and $20 Saturday at the gate. Must have identification to enter. Bring blankets and chairs for lawn seating. Food, brews and wine available for purchase. No outside food or drink, coolers, tents, umbrellas and pets allowed. For tickets and more information, visit jolietbluesfestival.com, bicentennialpark.com, or call 815-724-3761.

3. New Orleans North: 5-11 p.m., Aug. 16, Joliet Slammers Stadium, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. This outdoor Mardi Gras-style, over 21 music event features bands, beer tents, food, street entertainment, Hurricane drinks, a hookah alley and local art. Tickets are $10 in advance online or $20 at the gate. For more information, visit jolietchamber.com/new-orleans-north.

4. Porch & Park Music Fest: 1 p.m., Aug. 17, Cathedral Area historic district in Joliet. An afternoon of music historic home front porches and evening music at Preservation Park in Joliet. Genres include rock, blues, bluegrass duos, brass band, jazz, Americana, Irish, and singer-songwriters from Nashville, Texas, Michigan and Amsterdam. Other features include kids’ activities, local artists and food for purchase. For more information, visit porchandparkmusicfest.com.

5. Blues Brothers Con - The Sequel: Aug. 17, Old Joliet Prison, 1125 N. Collins St., Joliet. Dan Aykroyd and Jim will emcee a lineup of iconic and diverse Chicago Blues performers including Curtis Salgado, Ronnie Baker Brooks, Lil” Ed & The Blues Imperials, and Al Spears & The Hurricane Project. Other features include a Maxwell Street-style blues jam session where Akroyd, Belushi and other “Blues Brothers” alumni will deliver an encore performance featuring hits from the “Blues Brothers.” For more information, call 815-723-5201 or visit jolietmuseum.org.