5 Things to Do: Dixon’s Venetian Night, Whiteside County Fair in the Sauk Valley

1. Dixon Municipal Band: The Late Nite Blues Brothers will appear with the Dixon Municipal Band for the final Summer Sounds 2024 concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Dixon’s Page Park Band Shell. They will perform “We’re On A Mission From God,” “Sweet Home Chicago” and “New Orleans.” The concert will include “Fanfare For The Common Man,” “Emperata Overture,” “West Side Story” selections, “Florentiner March,” “Eagle Bend” and “Star Wars-The Marches.” There will be door prizes and GG’s Ice Cream will scoop up their treats while Christine’s Kitchen will sell baked goods.

2. Venetian Night: Experience a touch of Europe during “Venetian Night at the Riverfront” on Saturday, Aug. 10, in Dixon. The European-themed event begins at 5 p.m. It will feature street performers, a roaming magician, face painting, a rock hunt, games and more. Jeff Semmerling of Art Side Out Studio & Mask Shop also will be on-site to show the “Magic of Masks” and there will be live stage performances by magician Rob Thompson and interactive mimes and live statues and other performers from Matthew McMunn Entertainment. Children of all ages also can participate in a spaghetti-eating contest and a pool noodle boat race. The evening concludes with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. that is best viewed from the riverfront.

3. Whiteside County Fair: The Whiteside County Fair runs Aug. 13 to 17 in Morrison. Next Level Pro-Bull Riding starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. Next Level Pro-Bronc Riding is the main show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, the grandstand entertainment will be Full Throttle Monster Trucks featuring the world-famous Bigfoot followed by a fireworks show. The Illini State Pullers Association will bring in its tractors and trucks for the tractor pull Friday, Aug. 16. The tractor pull starts at 6:30 p.m., after the antique tractor parade at 5:30 p.m. The demolition derby is at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. For information about the fair, visit whitesidecountyfair.org.

4.: Amboy Depot Days: Depot Days will be Aug. 22 to 25 in Amboy. Be sure to buy your tickets for Amboy’s 50/50 raffle, with the drawing Sunday, Aug. 25. Since 2014, winnings have topped $100,000 almost every year. Tickets are available for $1 each or 6 for $5. For information about the festival, go to https://depotdays.com.

5.: Farm Heritage Festival of East Jordan Church: The 17th annual Heritage Festival will be Saturday, Aug. 24. The day will start with a breakfast consisting of scrambled eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy from 7 to 9 a.m. Tickets for breakfast cost $10 for adults and $5 for youths age 5 to 13. Children younger than 5 receive a free breakfast. There will be displays of farm machinery, tractors, trucks and lawn mowers all day. A blacksmith will demonstrate toolmaking. There will be a bounce house for children and a farm animal zoo. Fishing lessons for youths and tractor and hayrack rides will be available. A lunch stand will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and there will be a bake sale during the day. The church is at 22027 Polo Road, Sterling. Admission and parking are free. Contact the Rev. Jim Miller at 815-866-6088 for information.

