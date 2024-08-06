The Local Scene: Best of Fest 2024, beverage sampling and more in Kane County this weekend

CaDo and Company is a pet lovers’ boutique at 103 E. Wilson St. in downtown Batavia. It will host a sampling of Red Hive Market’s nonalcoholic spirits from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10. (Sandy Bressner)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. Romance at Dusk – Date Night: From 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Pinot’s Palette will present a Romance at Dusk painting date night. The artwork will be a beach scene with deep colors, gold accents, a full moon and other elements. Drinks will not be included in the event, but attendees over the age of 21 may purchase alcoholic beverages from the bar. Alcoholic beverages not from the venue will not be permitted, but nonalcoholic beverages and snacks will be allowed. Tickets cost $42. Pinot’s Palette is located at 3823 E. Main St., St. Charles. For more information, visit pinotspalette.com/stcharles/event/771063.

2. Sampling Saturday Pop-Up – Nonalcoholic Beverages: From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, CaDo & Company in Batavia will host a nonalcoholic beverage tasting of Red Hive Market’s spirits. There will be three nonalcoholic spirits for tasting that will be available for purchase. Attendees also have the chance to browse CaDo & Company’s boutique store. This is Red Hive’s first Sampling Saturday Pop-Up event. CaDo & Company is at 103 E. Wilson St. For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/sampling-saturday-pop-up-non-alcoholic-spirits.

3. Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. There will be reptiles, small exotic animals, birds, fish, puppies, supplies, feeders and more at the event, along with opportunities to purchase pets and converse with other pet enthusiasts. The event is held twice a month. Tickets cost $8 for ages 11 and older and $3 for ages 6 to 10. For more information, visit allanimalexpo.com.

4. Geneva Children’s Business Fair: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, the fifth annual Geneva Children’s Business Fair will be held at the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St., Geneva. Children will launch their own startup businesses and open it for customers at the fair. Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and Next Great Adventure will sponsor the event. Business owners must go through an application process discussing their business, providing adult contact information and other personal information. For more information, visit childrensbusinessfair.org/geneva.

5. Best of Fest 2024 Films: From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, the Best of Fest 2024 outdoor screening of short films will be showcased at Fine Line Creative Arts Center, 37W570 Bolcum Road, St. Charles. Fine Line will present some of the best short films from the 2024 AfterImage Film Festival. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and screenings will begin at 8:30 p.m. Attendees can purchase food from Le Truff Noir, as well as beer and wine. Chairs and blankets should be brought as the event will take place on Fine Line’s lawn. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3mpska39.

