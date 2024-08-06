The Fest for Beatles Fans returns to Rosemont this weekend

The 50th “Fest for Beatles Fans” taking place Aug. 9-11 2024 at The Hyatt Regency O’Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. (Image provided)

Mickey Dolenz of The Monkees, Randy Bachman of Bachman Turner Overdrive, WXRT radio personality Teri Hemmert, “Ted Lasso” co-creator/actor and longtime Beatles fan Brendan Hunt and “Let it Be” directors Peter Jackson and Michael Lindsay-Hogg are among the guests scheduled to appear during the 50th “Fest for Beatles Fans” taking place this weekend at The Hyatt Regency O’Hare, 9300 Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont.

Events include artist meet-and-greets, live music, Beatles trivia contests, videos and author panels, among other activities.

Single day tickets range from $85-$115. Multi-day passes range from $160-$275. www.thefest.com/

The event is from 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 9; noon to midnight, Saturday, Aug. 10; noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.