Styx tribute, country music, beach party at Genoa’s Warehouse on Park this month

The Warehouse on Park venue in Genoa will host several music events in August. (Shaw Local file photo) (Megann Horstead)

The Warehouse on Park, a live music venue in Genoa, will host a country music party, a beach party and a Styx tribute band in August.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Anthem, a Styx tribute band, will play Styx’s biggest hits, including songs from the album “The Grand Illusion.” The band hits the stage at 8 p.m. and Chris Minardi will open the show from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Japanese/Mexican food truck Tako Sushi will be at the event, and the evening’s signature cocktail is “Rockin’ the Warehouse,” featuring Rockin’ Vodka.

Next up is the Warehouse on Park Beach Party on Saturday, Aug. 17, featuring Mr. Myers.

Mr. Myers will perform Caribbean rock music from 7 to 10 p.m.

Authentic Jamaican cuisine will be available from local food truck Jah Love Jamaica. Rum cocktails will also be available for purchase.

Country music night, featuring the band Whiskey Romance, closes out the month at the Warehouse on Park’s country night Saturday, Aug. 31.

The band will play from 7 to 10 p.m.

Slow Smoke BBQ food truck will provide the food, and the Warehouse’s famous whiskey slushies will be the signature cocktail for the evening.

Tickets to all three shows are $15 each, and are for ages 16 and over.

For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit thewarehouseonpark.com/events-1 .