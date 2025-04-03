Landmark vote on Crystal Lake historic building pushed to May

The Tarpley House, shown last year, is located on the property of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 210 McHenry Ave. The building is also known as the Crystal Lake Academy Building or the former Gates House. Its future remains in doubt. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

A building from the late 1800s that served as Crystal Lake’s first school will be the subject of a landmark status vote next month by the City Council.

The Crystal Lake Academy Building, also known as the former Gates House or the Tarpley House, is located on the property of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 210 McHenry Ave. St. Mary’s last year applied for a demolition permit for the structure, which prompted the Crystal Lake Historic Preservation Commission to seek protections for the 172-year-old building.

The City Council was originally expected to vote on the Academy Building’s landmark application Tuesday. Board members agreed during that meting to move the vote to May 6. That will allow for “additional time to explore preservation options such as moving the building to a new location,” according to city documents.

In November, the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously recommended landmark status, and the church agreed to hold off on demolition plans for six months while preservationists assess whether the structure can be restored and for how much.

Architect Gary Anderson, who was brought out by Landmarks Illinois to assess the building in February, found it to be structurally sound and “worthy of being renovated for a new use,” according to a letter Anderson sent to city staff.

In the letter, Anderson suggested moving the building completely off the church property or moving the structure to a corner of the church property that the church could sell.

The church is open to discussing proposals but needs more details on the logistics and finances that would be involved in moving the building, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Scott Zaucha, said. St. Mary’s still believes demolition is the best path, but the church is open to any proposals made, Zaucha said.