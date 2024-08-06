5 Things to Do: August Makers Market in Kendall County

The Redhead Bakery operated a booth inside Foxes Den Meadery during the Sips and Sunshine Makers Market event on June 1 in Yorkville. The August Makers Market will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, at Yorkville Town Square on North Bridge Street. (David Petesch)

1. August Makers Market: From noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, at Yorkville Town Square, North Bridge Street. Showcases 100 vendors, food trucks, music and more. The list of vendors will be updated in the discussion section of the event’s Facebook post. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ye7n26xb.

2. Plant Bingo Night: From 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Blooming Succulents Studio, 52 N. Adams St., Oswego. A Plant Bingo Night featuring plant-themed bingo and a Succulent Planter Workshop with plant care tips and refreshments. $35 tickets. For more information, visit bloomingsucculents.com/event-details/plant-bingo-night.

3. Benefit for Brynley at Pinz: From 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Pinz Entertainment Center, 1205 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Proceeds benefit Brynley, a 5-year-old with High Risk B-Cell leukemia. Raffles, pizza, appetizers, soft drinks, bowling and games available. To donate to Brynley directly, visit gofundme.com/f/support-brynleys-second-battle-with-leukemia. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/2197466990639705/?ref=newsfeed.

4. Summer Bash: From 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at The Reserve at Oswego, 900 Douglas Road. Fun-filled afternoon with food, drinks and live music. RVSP by Monday, Aug. 26. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1232317264467237/?_rdr.

5. Fall Carnival: From 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. Windy City Amusements will bring rides to the park. Unlimited wristbands from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. all weekend for $35 a day, or from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for $30. For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/32711/2024-08-30.