Rock Falls’ East ‘N’ Beats is Aug. 16

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls Tourism will present its next Eats ‘N’ Beats on Friday, Aug. 16, in the RB&W District, 201 E. Second St., Rock Falls.

Food vendors will start serving at 4 p.m. They include The Press Box, Brito’s, Sundae Funday, The Dirty Bird 815, Tammy’s Hot Dogs, Main Squeeze, Little O’s Frozen Treats, Kona Ice, Eze Freeze Treats, and Miss April’s Lemonade Shake-up.

The free concert by BAJA Band will be from 7-10 p.m. at the RB&W Amphitheater. BAJA is a group of musicians based out of northern and central Illinois that achieves a soft pop-rock funk sound featuring an electric horn section.

For more information, contact Melinda Jones, director of Rock Falls Tourism, at 815-622-1106.