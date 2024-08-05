‘High School Musical’ to feature rising stars at Stage 212 in La Salle

The cast of “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” rehearses a scene Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at Stage 212 in La Salle. “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” an abbreviated version of Disney Channel’s hit movie musical will be presented 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 8 and 9; 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. Tickets are on sale for $10 each, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.stage212.org. (Scott Anderson)

If you want to train young performers to do musicals, what better vehicle than “High School Musical Jr.”?

Stage 212 and producer Sangita Allen have a talented crop of young performers with free time this summer and the logical choice for the La Salle company’s children’s theater production was an abbreviated version of the Disney Channel hit.

“High School Musical” tells the story of a budding romance between standout students and Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, though things get complicated as jealousy and social cliques creep into their romance.

Allen had little difficulty finding young performers who knew “High School Musical” and has enjoyed teaching them the challenges and pleasures of staging a musical.

“These kids are full of talent and potential.” — Sangita Allen, director of 'High School Musical Jr.'

“My kids have been in theater since they were young,” Allen said. “They got their start at Stage 212 children’s theater. When they were in shows, I found myself helping back stage which sparked my interest in these shows coming to life.

“There are so many different opportunities within the show for each kid to have their own spotlight and it’s great. For one, the songs and dances are phenomenal but most importantly this teaches kids even though they may have differences we can all come together. As they say in the show, ‘We’re all in this together.’”

Nina Leffers plays Gabriella and jumped at the chance to be in the production.

“When Stage 212 announced that the children’s production of this summer would be ‘High School Musical Jr.,’ I was so excited,” Nina said. “I had watched the movie before, and knew it would be such a great thing to be a part of I always like to audition for the children’s productions if I can, and I am so thankful for this experience.”

Holly Malmassari plays Sharpay and said the role has been challenging, insofar as the lines and dance numbers required her to study at home, not merely work through during rehearsals. Nevertheless, the process has been fun.

“Until I knew Stage 212 was going to be doing ‘High School Musical,’ I had never seen the movie,” Holly said. “After watching the movie, I realized how much fun it would be to be a part of this show.”

Carter Dzik plays Troy and said rehearsals have been fun, “even though it can be hard work.” It helped that he was familiar with the Disney film before auditioning for a part.

“My sisters and I have watched ‘High School Musical’ many times before we knew what the children’s production at Stage 212 was going to be,” Carter said, though he hastened to add he’d likely have auditioned for any Stage 212 production. “Most of the time when I audition for musicals, it doesn’t really matter to me what the musical is, I just love being in an experience like that!

“Even if I don’t like the show at first, by the time we are done rehearsing I am in love with it.”

Of course, Allen’s goals aren’t merely to stage a lively production. Stage 212 also is banking on her to find kids with an interest in theater and a desire to hone their chops on the adult stage.

“Seeing these kids on stage in ‘High School Musical Jr.’ always brings me so much joy because it reminds me of when my kids were young doing the same thing,” Allen said. “These kids are full of talent and potential. It’s truly wonderful getting to see them show how much they love performing on the stage.”

Here, Allen already has found success.

“I will definitely be coming back to Stage 212 next summer,” enthused Carter, “though I am not sure if I will do the children’s show or the adult one.

“My favorite thing about being in a show like this one is just watching us as a cast come together and create something amazing.”

Holly was just as pleased with her experience in the children’s show and eager to take her craft to the next level.

“I hopefully will be able to be a part of future shows at Stage 212,” Holly said. “I want to continue to be involved at Stage 212 because I love watching the production come together and I have made a lot of really great friends.”

Nina thanked the cast and crew for supporting the young performers.

“I always have the best times at Stage 212, especially because everyone there is so welcoming,” Nina said.

Rounding out the cast are Landon Balestri as Chad Danforth, Leah Dzik as Taylor McKessie, Gage Richey as Ryan Evans, Jackson Layhew as Zeke Baylor, Kinley Goode as Kesi Nielson, Julia Smith as Ms. Darbus, Gus Maier as Coach Bolton, Mary Craven as Martha Cox and Nadia Rounds as Jackie Scott. Featured as the Jocks are Bryson Boudreau, Nathan Leffers and Rhyley O’Brien. Appearing as the Brainiacs are Jayda Irons, Landon Puetz, Jadyn Leone and Michaela Smith. The Teachers are played by Bradly Betz, Zendaya Kennedy, Gabrielle Smith and Owen Stash. Cast as the Thespians are Brynlen Bock, Sadie Brzozowski, Louisa Jeppson and Rebecca Washkowiak.

Production staff includes director Nora Maier, producer Sangita Allen, music director Olivia Bergfeld, production assistant Andrew Beer, stage manager Anya de la Luz, choreographer Hailey Dzik, costume coordinator Ivy Soens, light operator Jacob Maier, spotlight operators Charlie Williams and Christian Limberg, sound operator Forrest Boes, microphone coordinator Reid Tomasson and mentors Kevin J. Alleman, Reid Tomasson and Ashley Hurst.

“Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” will be presented 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle.

Tickets are on sale for $10 each, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.stage212.org .

Thanks to a donation, “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” is produced in partnership with Jaiden’s Tree of Hope Foundation. “Disney’s High School Musical, Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.