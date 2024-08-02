August 02, 2024
Taylor Swift party to cap off Ottawa’s Friendship Days on Sunday

Admission is free

By Derek Barichello
Ottawa’s Taylor Swift Dance Party is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the old Central School site, 400 Clinton St., also known as Riverfront Park. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Soon it will be time for Ottawa to “shake, shake, shake” at Riverfront Park.

Ottawa’s Taylor Swift Dance Party is scheduled noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at the old Central School site, 400 Clinton St., also known as Riverfront Park.

Admission is free.

There will be a T Swift mocktail station and a free nail painting station.

Food will be available from Aussem Dogs, Flo’s Food Truck, Labra Eggrolls Co., Tropical Sno, Vandy’s Candies, Nonnie’s Cookie Co. and Sweet Butts Cotton Candy.

Vendors will include SS Shirts n’ More, Hair Tinsel Stations, RPS Toys, MidwestDuo, Tastefully Twinning and Rainbow Hair Station.

The event is part of Ottawa’s Friendship Days.

