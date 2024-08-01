Dining out: Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Friday in Batavia

Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing another location to the suburbs with the opening of its fast-casual spot Friday, Aug. 2, at 125 S. Randall Road, Batavia. (Photo provided Dave's Hot Chicken. )

Hot is right

Prepare your taste buds: Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing another location to the suburbs with the opening of its fast-casual spot Friday, Aug. 2, at 125 S. Randall Road, Batavia. Offering a menu of crispy chicken tenders and sliders in seven heat levels, from no spice to reaper, plus sides and drinks, Dave’s will be open from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Bier Rock Fest

Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane in Long Grove, will be rocking this weekend during its second annual Bier Rock Fest. Running from 4-11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, there will be nonstop punk and rock music in the biergarten, plus lots of handcrafted beers, including a special release called The Mash Pit. And, of course, there will be German beer games, food trucks and more. The best part: admission is free.

Giordano’s turns 50

To celebrate 50 years of Giordano’s, Chef Jesse Harris of Giordano’s and Chef Lee Wolen of Boka Restaurant Group have collaborated on a special Calabrian Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sausage Pizza that’s available for a limited time. Crafted with homemade garlic and herb chicken sausage, medium giardiniera and housemade spicy honey, the pizza can be ordered in tavern-style thin crust, stuffed deep dish and pan pizza with Parmesan crust. What’s even better is a portion of proceeds will be donated to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital.