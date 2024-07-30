Streator Fest to feature Sevendust, Hinder performances, carnival, fireworks

Carnival rides sit Monday, July 29, 2024, at Northpoint Plaza in Streator awaiting to be erected for the festival Aug. 1-4. (Derek Barichello)

Streator Fest is mere days away.

The festival begins Thursday, Aug. 1, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4, at Northpoint Plaza. The festival will feature live music, a carnival and conclude with a fireworks show Sunday.

Hinder, known for its hit “Lips of an Angel” will perform opening night Thursday; country musicians Cooper Alan and Drew Baldridge will headline Friday; and Sevendust, which have three gold records, will entertain crowds Saturday. Chicago party act Libido Funk Circus will close out the festival on Sunday.

Admission to all concerts is free.

VIP Party Pit tickets, however, are available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. These tickets provide access to the area closest to the stage and include a VIP lanyard, private restrooms and bars dedicated for the section. Prices will vary depending on the day and can be purchased on the Streator Fest website.

New this year, the stage will be set up on the south end of the lawn area behind the carnival, to the immediate north of McGrath Seafood.

A 21-and-older wristband, required for purchasing alcohol, is available for $5 at any bar on site.

Lawn chairs are allowed only in the general admission area. VIP ticket holders will have bleacher seating on the sides of the stage. No VIP fence or lawn chairs will be permitted closer to the stage Sunday.

The festival also will feature a return visit from Fantasy Amusements as its carnival, with open times varying each day. New ride Sky Rider will make its Streator debut.

Advance mega passes, which allow carnival goers to ride any ride throughout the entirety of the carnival, are on sale for $60 until Wednesday, July 31. After that date, the price will increase to $70.

Carnival mega passes are available at Ace Hardware (cash or card), 404-408 E. Main St.; B&R Grocery (cash only) 1123 N. Otter Creek St. or 1212 S. Bloomington St.; Lori’s Mailbox and Parcel (cash or card), 1215 N. Bloomington St.; Shaw Appliance (cash only), 127 S. Vermillion St.; SOCU (cash and card for members), 120 E. Northpoint Dr. or 912 N. Shabbona St.; Streator Community Credit Union (cash only), 302 N. Park St.; Streator Home Savings Bank (cash only), 132 S. Monroe St.; or go to streatorfest.com.

Daily wristband specials and fun pass cards can be purchased at the Fantasy Amusement’s Fun Pass ticket box.

Daily wristband specials are:

Aug. 1: $30 (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Aug. 2: $35 (5 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Aug. 3: $35 (1 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

Aug. 4: $35 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

Most carnival rides require children to be at least 36 inches tall.

Additional carnival information can be found at FantasyAmusements.com.

Along with the carnival and music, there will be food and craft vendors lining the festival grounds.

Parking is available in designated areas at Northpoint, illegal parking will result in towing. A free shuttle bus service provided Johannes Bus Service will be provided from other parking lots from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday nights.

The north route will pick up at Kroger’s south lot, Walmart’s southwest lot, YMCA west lot, Knights of Columbus and Bill Walsh west lot and drop off at Northpoint on the east side of theater. The south route will pick up at Streator High School south lots, Jackpots, Westgate, City Park lot and will drop off on the east side of theater. Busses will run during the evening if anyone needs to get back to their vehicle. Tips are appreciated for the volunteer bus drivers.

Thursday, Aug. 1

5-11 p.m.: Fantasy Amusement Carnival

5-11:30 p.m.: Craft and Food Vendors

5:30-11:30 p.m.: Beer Tent

6:45 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7 p.m.: 3 Years Hollow

8:30 p.m.: Blacktop Mojo

10 p.m.: Hinder

Friday, Aug. 2

5-11 p.m.: Fantasy Amusement Carnival

5-11:30 p.m.: Craft and Food Vendors

5:30-11:30 p.m.: Beer Tent

6 p.m.-midnight: Johannes Shuttle Bus Service

7 p.m.: Whiskey Bent

8:30 p.m.: Drew Baldridge

10 p.m.: Cooper Alan

Saturday, Aug. 3

1-11 p.m.: Fantasy Amusement Carnival

1-11:30 p.m.: Craft and Food Vendors, Beer Tent

6 p.m.-midnight: Johannes Shuttle Bus Service

3:30-6:30 p.m.: Pre-Party Stage with Trippin’ Molly

7 p.m.: Paralandra

8:30 p.m.: Burden of the Sky

10 p.m.: Sevendust

Sunday, Aug. 4

1-9 p.m.: Fantasy Amusement Carnival

1-9 p.m.: Craft and Food Vendors, Beer Tent

2:30 p.m.: Ximena Salinas

3 p.m.: Banda La Kebradora De San Agustin Jalisco

4:30 p.m.: Banda Cerro Azul De Chicago

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Pre-Party Stage with Fiddle Rock

7 p.m.: Liberty Dollar and 50/50 Drawings

7:10 p.m.: Libido Funk Circus

9:15 p.m.: Fireworks Show

Small purses and diaper bags are allowed but will be checked. Outside food and drinks, pets, bicycles, motorized scooters (except medical), backpacks and weapons are prohibited.

For more information about Streator Fest, visit its Facebook page.