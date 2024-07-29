July 29, 2024
Granville Days set Aug. 2-3

Annual 2-day festival to provide food, music, entertainment for community

By Shaw Local News Network and Derek Barichello
Residents of the Illinois Valley traveled to Granville for the annual Granville Days celebration.

Granville is set to throw its annual summer party Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3. (Jayce Eustice)

Granville is set to throw its annual summer party Friday, Aug. 2, and Saturday, Aug. 3.

Granville Days will begin with a cruise night and live entertainment Friday.

Cruise night is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. with registration starting at 5. There is a $10 registration fee. The Unique Twist Balloon Artist will be at the cruise night.

A flag presentation will take place at 6 p.m., followed by a performance from the Panteras at 6:30 p.m. There will be a street dance following the cruise night with Alika Arlynn Band performing.

Saturday’s activities will kick off with bingo 11 a.m. at the Putnam Community Center. There will be water fights from 2 to 5 p.m. (registration at 1:30 p.m.) at Hopkins Park, Participants must wear googles or safety glasses. The Putnam County library will have crafts 3 to 5 p.m. and a K-9 demonstration is set at 4:30 p.m.

There will be kids games, Dillgent DJ Services providing music and bounce houses from 3 to 7 p.m. at the park. Food will be available from the Dog House from 3 to 7 p.m. The 50/50 ticket winner will be drawn at 8 p.m.

A move will be shown at dusk with free popcorn provided by Axline Pharmacy.

All of the proceeds will benefit local charities.

