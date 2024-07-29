Festival 56 in Princeton to host season ending gala Aug. 4

The deadline is nearing to RSVP for the Princeton Theater Group and Festival 56′s season closing gala.

The event is Sunday, Aug. 4, at The Cliff Event Center, 1105 E. Peru St., Princeton. Tickets may be purchased at festival56.com or through the box office. Attendees must RSVP by July 31 by emailing boxoffice@festival56.com or calling 815-879-5656.

The gala will feature cabaret sets by Company Performers. There will be a cash bar and appetizers at 5 p.m.; a welcome at 6 p.m. followed by dinner, then drawings and a silent auction.

Cocktail attire is suggested. Cost is $40.

All proceeds benefit Festival 56.