Taco & Margarita Festival bringing festive fun to The Forge: Lemont Quarries

The Forge: Lemont Quarries will host the Taco & Margarita Festival on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. (Photo provided by The Forge: Lemont Quarries)

The Forge: Lemont Quarries is the place to be on Saturday, Aug. 3 for the Taco & Margarita Festival.

The event, which runs from 5-9 p.m., will have live music, delicious tacos and of course, refreshing margaritas. Each ticket include two margaritas.

Food trucks participating in the festival include Taco Shop on Wheels, Chkn Box Truck, Tacomotora Truck, The Great Sandeenie and My Funnel Truck.

Indulge in a variety of margaritas and beers, as well as a vendor village where local artisans will be selling their unique creations.

A large grassy area will be available for seating. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Early eater ticket prices for a 4 p.m. entry are $45 and regular tickets are $35.

The Forge: Lemont Quarries is located at 227 Heritage Quarries Dr., Lemont. For more information, visit forgeparks.com.