Summer sippers: Suburban eateries keep the good vibes going with seasonal cocktails

Francesca's Amici and La Sorella di Francesca just launched a new cocktail list of spritzes for summertime sipping. (Photo provided by Scott Harris Hospitality)

Summer isn’t going to last forever, which means now is the time to savor some warm-weather sippers. And several suburban restaurants have created cool concoctions to match the season.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268; 15537 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 873-5170; 9310 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, (847) 674-4634; and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679; bonefishgrill.com/. Head to Bonefish to try the Jaw-some (their description) Fin-Tini. The summer cocktail goes for $11.50 and features Lunazul blanco tequila, Cointreau, blue Curacao and fresh sour mix. It’s hand-shaken and served over a shark fin ice mold.

Bonefish Grill is offering a limited-time Fin-Tini this summer. (Photo provided by Bonefish Grill )

Francesca’s Amici in Elmhurst and La Sorella di Francesca in Naperville

174 N. York St., Elmhurst, (630) 279-7970, miafrancesca.com/location/mia-francesca-amici/, and 18 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 961-2706, miafrancesca.com/location/mia-francesca-la-sorella-di-francesca/. Nothing says summer like a spritz on a patio, and two Francesca’s restaurants with shaded outdoor dining have created a new cocktail list specifically for the season. Highlights include the Limoncello di Fragole ($16) made with homemade limoncello, Grey Goose-infused strawberry lemon grass, strawberry purée, lemon and aegean tonic; The Benito ($22) with Mijenta reposado and Casamigos mezcal along with Noveis vermouth, agave, and black walnut and orange bitters; the Svegliati ($18) with Tito’s vodka, Licor 43, Meletti coffee liquor and espresso; and the Sophia Loren ($17) with Grey Goose vodka, lime and black cherry.

Houlihan’s

2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/location/houlihans-naperville/. Houlihan’s has four new summer sippers, all priced around $10. Try the Fluent in French (75) featuring Hendrick’s gin, St-Germain elderflower, lemon juice, simple syrup and bubbly; the Strawberry Breeze with Bacardi, lime juice and strawberry simple syrup; Color Me Purple made with Espolon blanco tequila, pineapple and lime juices, coconut and ube, a purple yam that gives the drink its color; and the Painkiller featuring Captain Morgan spiced rum, orange and pineapple juices and coconut. They also offer the Talk Tiki to Me summer mocktail with lemonade, dragon fruit simple syrup and a choice of a float of iced tea or Red Bull yellow edition.

Maggiano’s

1847 Freedom Drive, Naperville; 240 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills; maggianos.com/. Maggiano’s has created their new Grand Margarita to keep you cool on hot summer days. The classic cocktail is given an Italian twist with Patrón tequila and Disaronno and then topped with signature handmade foam. The drink is part of their new Mixologist Collection that also includes a smoked old fashioned, rosa spritz and pomegranate martini. The drinks range from $14 to $17.

Vasili’s is serving up several new summertime cocktails. (Photo provided by Scott Harris Hospitality)

Vasili’s

135 Water St., Naperville, (630) 328-0431, vasilismediterranean.com/. The Greek dining spot has a new cocktail menu just in time for summer. Head to their patio to enjoy a Persephone’s Promise with Grey Goose essences peach and rosemary vodka, lemon juice and orgeat; Not Aphrodite made with Votankion gin, St. Elder pamplemouse, elderflower and Aegean syrup; Hephaestu with Jaja blanco tequila, watermelon purée, cucumber jalapeño syrup and lemon; and Fresko with Skinos Mastiha, Verino Tsipouro, Aegean syrup and lime. Each drink in the new lineup is $16.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240723/dining/summer-sippers-suburban-eateries-keep-the-good-vibes-going-with-seasonal-cocktails/