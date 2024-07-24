Ottawa’s Friendship Days to pack fun for everyone

Train rides went around Riverfront Park in Ottawa during the 2023 Touch A Truck event during Friendship Days. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

For those Ottawa natives now living elsewhere and for people who’ve always wanted to sample what a friendly city Ottawa can be, they’ll have their chance when the week-long celebration Friendship Days returns starting this weekend.

Music, food and drink, history and fun activities will saturate the downtown Ottawa area, starting with the Drinkin’ with Lincoln brewfest on its first two days at Washington Square, amping up in the middle of the week to the Rock the Block music, food and drink event on Wednesday at that same location and then concluding with the Taylor Swift Dance Party on the second Sunday at Riverfront Park.

“It’s a lot. It’s jam-packed,” Ottawa Special Events Committee member Abby Kennedy said. “There are a lot of different groups doing so many different things – no one group could do all of this in one week – but we’ve all come together to where there’s really something for everyone … If anyone says to me there’s nothing to do in Ottawa, I’m done with them. There’s so much to do.”

The mostly-free event opens with the usual Saturday morning staple along Jackson Street, the Farmers’ and Makers’ Market, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drinkin’ with Lincoln (formerly the Wine Fest) begins in the park at 1 p.m. and runs through 9 p.m., with live music provided by Dan Hubbard from 1 to 2 p.m. and 80s Bush from 3 to 5 p.m.

That sets the stage for the weekly Music in the Park, featuring The Beatlelles from 6 to 6:50 p.m. and Rosie and the Rivets from 7 to 9 p.m.

On Sunday, the ever-popular Touch-a-Truck competition will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 400 Clinton St. The sponsors for this event include the Illinois Valley Building Trades, Illinois Valley Contractor’s Association and the Illinois Valley Labor Management Fund.

Drinkin’ with Lincoln returns to Washington Square from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The live music will come from Aaron Kelly from 12:15 to 1:45 p.m. and the Hilliker Jazz Tribute from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday is the day for the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce’s Rock the Block event (formerly Welcomeburger) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Washington Square, when the high-energy band Whiskeyfist will be centerstage. Tickets are $25 and includes food, two drinks, music, axe throwing and more.

In addition to the Ottawa Downtown Association’s Sidewalk Sales from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, the Kids Fishing Rodeo will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. under the Route 23 Bridge at the convergence of the Fox and Illinois rivers. It is sponsored by Ottawa Parks and Recreation, Ken Katrein and the Shoreline Boat and Ski Club.

The second Friday of the event will see the continuation of the sidewalk sales, plus the Outdoor Craft and Vendors Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Woodward Memorial Drive parking lot, the performance of “Let’s Celebrate” by Gray’s School of Dance from 5 to 6 p.m. on the Jordan Block stage and Jordan Block Jams with Fueled by Whiskey entertaining from 8 to 10 p.m. Food and drink will be available.

Saturday sees the return of Canal Days, conducted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reddick Mansion, the Canal Toll House and the Scouting Heritage Museum.

Also in store is the La Salle County Cruisers’ 40th annual Car Show, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 234 Albin-Stevens Drive, with special awards, door prizes and a 50-50 drawing benefiting the Naplate Fire Department.

Back as well are the sidewalk sales, the Outdoor Craft and Vendors Show and Music in the Park, featuring the band, Sealed with a Kiss, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Finally, on Sunday, in addition to the Outdoor Craft and Vendors Show, the Ottawa Police Department will be doing child identification kits noon to 1 p.m. at Riverfront Park, 400 Clinton St.

There will be a Taylor Swift Dance Party from noon to 3 p.m. at that same location, with plenty of activities, food and drinks available. The OSEC will be selling “mocktails” inspired by Swift’s music.

The event wraps up with a Gospel concert 6 to 8 p.m. at Washington Square.

“We hear the weather is supposed to be great that week,” Kennedy said, “so we’re really excited for a great time for everyone.”