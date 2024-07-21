Cops 4 Cancer to host 2 days of music at Cedar Point

Cerri Memorial Park in Cedar Point will be the backdrop for two days of live entertainment Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, during the Cops4Cancer summer event. (Scott Anderson)

Cerri Memorial Park in Cedar Point will be the backdrop for two days of live entertainment Friday and Saturday, July 26 and 27, during the Cops4Cancer summer event.

Cops 4 Cancer grew from a private fundraiser at Terry Guisti’s Peru home in 2003 and officially became a nonprofit seven years later after it joined forces with Betty Glynn, another cancer advocate. Together, the group helps families in their fight against cancer, by providing financial assistance in a variety of ways.

The weekend fundraiser will kick off with Crawdaddy at 6 p.m. and Nü Balance at 8 p.m. Friday on the stage for the first time. There will be a beer garden and Dog House of La Salle will have food available.

Saturday will be the main event with music and food. Tickets are $20, including food while supplies last.

Saturday will feature Regal Beagle at 3 p.m., 303 at 7 p.m. and JUMP - America’s Van Halen experience from 9:30 to 11 p.m. The grill team will be cooking up burgers, brats and hot dogs while Mareta Ravioli of Leonore makes their ravs and sauce at the park. Fried chicken will be available from Four Star Family Restaurant in Peru. Pizzas will be available from Marchelloni-Peru. Cold crisp salad and breadsticks will be donated by Olive Garden. Walmart served as a food and volunteer partner. The food area will close at about 7 p.m. or when supplies run out.

There will be a free shuttle from Elle’s Tap - Peru, Riverfront Bar & Grill - Peru and Detour Tap - La Salle. The loop goes to and from Cedar Point all night long, with a bus from Johannes Bus Service of Peru. The last departure is at 11:10 p.m. Saturday.

Nearly every drink is one ticket at the beer garden and the ticket prices are $3 each or 10 tickets for $25.

There will be plenty of raffles available. Drawings will be at 7:45 p.m. If you have a special talent or want to contribute to the raffle area get them to Kelly Freschi: Allstate Insurance, 300 Bucklin St., La Salle, by Thursday, July 25.

A 50/50 drawing will be held at about 9 p.m. Saturday on stage, with sales halting at 8:30 p.m. Tip board tables will close at about 8.

If you can’t make the event but want to help the cause, leave an envelope at Kelly Freschi Allstate, make an electronic donation at https://cops4cancer.com/ or mail donations to: Cops 4 Cancer, PO Box 1461, La Salle, IL 61301.

Apparel from Creative Apparel is on sale, as well as tickets for Saturday’s event, at Rudy’s Liquors, 285 Chartres St., La Salle.