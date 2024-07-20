Taste of the Illinois Valley set to return Aug. 1 -3

People visit food trucks during the 2023 Taste of the Illinois Valley at Centennial Park in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Peru officials are gearing up for The Taste of the Illinois Valley set to return Thursday, Aug. 1, to Centennial Park.

The event will feature live music, a fun zone for children, a 50/50 drawing, craft and food vendors.

As of July 17, Parks and Recreation Director Adam Thorson said the 50/50 drawing pot was at about $4,500. Tickets can be bought at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St. The drawing will be on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Cody Calkins Band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Libido Funk Circus is scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Kevin Kramer will take the stage from 6 to 7 p.m. with World Turning Band – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute ending the festivities from 8 to 10 p.m.

There are 12 food vendors committed to the festival so far, but no names have been released.

Thorson said the city along with the Parks and Recreation Department look forward to providing the local community three consecutive days worth of entertainment.

“The Kids Zone has been enhanced to bring more unique attractions to the event, and it will remain free to the kids in large thanks to the generous sponsors and people who bought 50/50 raffle tickets,” he said.

“We look forward to a fun weekend for the kids and providing live music for entertainment as well.”