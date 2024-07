Manlius is well known for its rolle bolle players. Manlius Fun Day will include rolle bolle at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. (BCR photo)

The village of Manlius will present Manlius Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 3.

There will be a fireworks show at dusk and a parade at 11 a.m.

Fun Day schedule

8 a.m. Softball tournament

10 a.m. Parade signup

11 a.m. Parade begins

11:30 a.m. Sportmen’s Club Fish Fry, Lutheran Church Ice Cream Social

1 p.m. Rolle Bolle, kids inflatables

2 p.m. Angelina Chavez at Beer Here

4 p.m. Register for Pedal Pull, bags tournament

4:30 p.m. Pedal Pull

8 p.m. 3 Mile High performance