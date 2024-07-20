5 things to do in DeKalb County: Hy-Vee Sycamore farmers market, Waterman Summerfest and more

Rowan Wessels, 2, from DeKalb, tries to get his dad Brandon to let him sit on a 1950 Oliver 88 Rowcrop Gas tractor on display Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Waterman Lions Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show at Waterman Lions Club Park. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

This weekend

1. Support the Waterman Lions Club at Summerfest: The Lions Club’s 24th annual Summerfest and Antique Tractor and Truck Show begins at 7 a.m. Saturday at Waterman Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St. The club also will celebrate its 70th anniversary. The event will feature a pedal pull and a tractor pull by the Weak End Antique Pullers. Other activities include a fireworks show, a craft and flea market, a beer garden, antique farm exhibits, a kidss show and a drive-a-tractor event. Food concessions and live music will be provided. Breakfast will be offered by Shabbona Community Church. A Parade of Power will be led by Max Armstrong, a farm broadcaster. Fay’s Finest Foods will serve barbecue. For information, visit WatermanTractorShow.com.

2. Check out Hy-Vee’s first community farmers market: The market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hy-Vee, 2700 DeKalb Ave. in Sycamore. Grocer officials have said the date is meant to be a test run, and additional dates could happen pending community and vendor interest, according to the business’ social media page. Items featured will include goods from local farmers, honey, baked goods, crafts and specialty booths. Hy-Vee still is on the lookout for interested vendors. Those wanting to set up a booth are invited to register at https://tinyurl.com/5b8x93ru.

This month

3. Get your haunt on early at the latest Boo’ze & Spirits flashlight tour in DeKalb: The tour begins at 8 p.m. July 26 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb. Theater staff will share all the secrets and stories with a balcony-to-backstage tour that focuses not only on the history of the 1929 building, but also its ghostly guests. For information, visit egyptiantheatre.org.

4. Get your groove on at the latest Music at the Mansion in DeKalb: Kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and features Hillbilly Rockstarz on July 24 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb. The free event offers a pre-show by line dancing instructor Tegan Fischer at 6:30 p.m., with the headline concert to follow from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Beverages, food and snacks will be for sale. For information, visit dekalbparkdistrict.com.

This summer

5. Bring the family out to the annual Sycamore Steam Show and Threshing Bee: The show runs from 8 a.m. Aug. 8 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Taylor Marshall Farm, 27707 Lukens Road, Sycamore. Event opens at 7 a.m. daily and buildings open at 8:30 a.m., with a daily whistle at noon and a daily parade at 1:30 p.m. For information, visit sycamoresteamshow.com.

