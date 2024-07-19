5 Things to Do: Grundy County Speedway Kids’ night, Movie in the Park, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn

Jonathan Stevens holds a lead in the Street Stock heat race on a special fundraising night for the Special Olympics at Grundy County Speedway on June 15, 2024 in Morris. (Gary Middendorf)

1. Movie in the Park featuring “The Sandlot”: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Goold Park

Join the Morris Area Public Library and the city of Morris in Goold Park on Friday, July 19, for one of the quintessential summer movies, “The Sandlot.”

2. Grundy County Speedway Kids Night: Stands open at 5 p.m., Friday, July 19

Join the Grundy County Speedway for its annual kids night, with a bike giveaway from Cheryl Hryn Racing and a night full of kid-friendly action. The first race starts at 7:30 p.m. but the kids will want to get there by 6:45 p.m. for the Candy Scramble. Bikes are given away while supplies last.

3. Junk in the Trunk, Sunday, 100 W. Commercial Drive, Morris

Looking for antiques, crafts, or something different? Junk in the Trunk is a great place to find treasures.

4. Concert on the Courthouse Lawn with The Sting Rays: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25, Grundy County Courthouse, 100 Washington St., Morris

The Sting Rays rock the Grundy County Courthouse lawn as part of the City of Morris’s summer concert series. This event is free and open to the public.

5. Rock the Block featuring Snapshot: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28, Downtown Morris

Head to Downtown Morris for a Sunday Fun-Day as Rock the Block hosts Snapshot and Good Clean Fun starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy food trucks, shopping, and drinks from local bars and restaurants along with Snapshots classic rock feel. This event is free and open to the public.