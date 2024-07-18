5 Things to Do: Third Friday hits streets of Ottawa, monster trucks roar into Princeton in the Illinois Valley

Children play games and create their own art Friday, May 17, 2024, at the opening Third Friday of the season in downtown Ottawa. The street fest returns Friday, July 19, on Madison Street in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Here are five things to do this weekend and within the next couple weekends.

1. Third Friday: Activities will kick off 5 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of West Madison Street in downtown Ottawa. More than 40 artists will feature their work. There will be live music from Patric Butler, free ax throwing from Axetreme Throwing, free kids crafts from Open Space Art Gallery and Studio and free mini golf throughout the downtown. The event goes to 9 p.m. Go to https://www.facebook.com/OttawaILArt for more information on the event and to see a list of artists.

2. Overdrive Monster Truck Show: A pair of shows will be Saturday at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St., Princeton. The first show is 10 a.m. and the second 4:30 p.m. Spectators can take a ride in a 12,000 pound monster truck, meet the drivers, walk the track and watch the show as the trucks flatten cars to pancakes, among other activities. Tickets purchased before the event begin at $10. Day-of-the-event pricing is $15 for children 1 to 11 and $30 for adults. Go to https://bureaucountyfair.com/ for more information.

3. Drinkin’ with Lincoln: The inaugural brew fest, part of Friendship Days, is scheduled 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Washington Square in Ottawa, featuring a lineup of beers and some wines. There will be live performances by Dan Hubbard, 80s Bush, The Beatelles, Rosie and the Rivets, Aaron Kelly and The David Hilliker Trio. Food vendors Bertha’s, Flo’s, Dig Doug’s BBQ, Serna’s, Tony’s Tacos, Chicago Maine Lobster and Yim Curry will be available. Tickets are available for pre-sale at $20 for 24 tickets online or in person at City Hall and the Ottawa Visitors Center, or $25 for 24 tickets at the gate (credit card fees apply). Beer tastings are two tickets each or six tickets for a 16 ounce pour, and wine tastings are two tickets each or six tickets for a 5 ounce pour. Go to https://www.visitottawail.com/ for more information.

4. Streator Fest: Streator’s biggest party is just around the corner. Set Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, the festival will feature headline musical acts Sevendust, Hinder, Cooper Alan and Drew Baldridge, among other live entertainers at Northpoint Plaza. There will be a carnival and a number of food vendors. A fireworks show from Anderson Fields will cap off the event at dusk Sunday night, visible from the festival grounds. Go to https://www.streatorfest.com/ for more information.

5. Taste of the Illinois Valley: The event will feature live music, a fun zone for children, a 50/50 drawing and craft and food vendors Thursday, Aug. 1, through Saturday, Aug. 3, at Centennial Park in Peru. As of July 17, the 50/50 drawing pot was at about $4,500. Tickets can be bought at City Hall, 1901 Fourth St. The drawing will be on Aug. 3. Cody Calkins Band will perform from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Libido Funk Circus is scheduled from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Followed by Kevin Kramer from 6 to 7 p.m. on Saturday with World Turning Band – A Fleetwood Mac Tribute ending the festivities from 8 to 10 p.m. Go to https://www.facebook.com/thetasteoftheillinoisvalley/ for more information.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.