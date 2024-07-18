5 Things to do in Will County: Lockport’s Comicopolis

Comicopolis will be held Saturday inside and around the White Oak Library District's Lockport branch. The 2024 event is Lockport’s eighth annual Comic and Fandom Con. (Shaw Media)

1. Comicopolis: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. inside and around the White Oak Library District at 121 E. 8th St. Lockport. Features include food trucks; face-painting; games; photo booths and photo ops with famous movie vehicles; a scavenger hunt; live entertainment from the School of Rock and Zombie Army Productions, the team behind attractions including Statesville Haunted Prison in Joliet; and more than 60 artists, writers and merchandise vendors Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite comic, movie and TV characters,. Costume contest with cash prizes for dedicated cosplayers. Free admission For more information, visit whiteoaklibrary.org/comicopolis.

5. Nashville on the Hill: 2-4 p.m., Sunday, Bishops Hill Winery, 310 Bridge St., Joliet. Featured music artists are Laney Jones and Derek Luttrell. Tickets are $25. Each ticket includes a glass of wine at each show. For tickets or information, visit bishopshill.com or call 312-320-1610.

3. Rocky LaPorte Comedy Night: 8 p.m. July 26 and July 27, Clarion Hotel, 411 S. Larkin Ave., Joliet. Tickets are $40 (general admission plus two drinks) or $60 (VIP admission, includes two drinks and meet and greet). LaPorte is a former Chicago truck driver with a blue-collar comedy style. He has performed on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” For tickets and more information, visit poshbanquets.com/comedy.

4. Catfish Days: July 25 -28, Wilmington. Festival features include a carnival, food vendors, live entertainment, parade and craft show/flea market. For more information, visit catfishdays.com.

5. Shorewood Crossroads Festival: Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 4, Cene’s Four Seasons Park in Shorewood. For more information, visit crossroadspsacc.com.

